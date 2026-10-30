Daniel Cormier and Brock Lesnar looked eager to throw hands during their UFC 226 altercation, but Cain Velasquez disclosed that Cormier had a different opinion earlier.

Velasquez's remarks clarified that he had nothing but respect for Lesnar for his pedigree in multiple sports, but they also revealed that Cormier, who later had the memorable altercation with Lesnar, didn't want to fight him back in the day.

Velasquez is one of the three UFC fighters, besides Alistair Overeem and Frank Mir, who boast a victory over Lesnar. Cormier's AKA stablemate ended Lesnar's UFC heavyweight title reign with a brutal round-1 TKO victory at UFC 121 in 2010. During his appearance in the latest episode of The Shawn Ryan Show, 'Cardio Cain' took a trip down memory lane to discuss various factors about the encounter.

Daniel Cormier has expressed interest in fighting Brock Lesnar on multiple occasions after the animosity between the two inside the UFC 226 octagon. However, Cormier's longtime AKA partner, Cain Velasquez , recently revealed that 'DC' had a completely different take on facing Lesnar a few years before their in-octagon altercation.

Velasquez disclosed that he believed he had enough to defeat Lesnar, but he never took him lightly. "He’s a freak of an athlete. My coaches and I knew that we had the recipe, but I could see everyone else," said Velasquez. After this came his surprising revelation about Cormier.

He said, "Even Daniel tells me later, he’s like, 'Man, when you fought him, I didn’t tell you, but I was just like, I don’t want to be fighting that guy.'"

It's pertinent to note how a fighter's confidence changes with time as he develops his skills. The same Cormier, who confessed that he didn't want to face Lesnar in 2010, went on to call out 'The Best Incarnate' after winning the heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 226, eight years later. The war of words and shoving that followed Cormier's callout made the incident one of the most iconic in-octagon face-offs in UFC history.

Since then, 'DC' has desired the materialization of the Lesnar fight multiple times, showing that his developed skill set had ruled out his fear of facing 'The Beast Incarnate' inside the octagon.

However, since they have both hung up their MMA gloves, we might never get to know if Cormier had enough to defeat Lesnar, like his AKA associate, Velasquez.