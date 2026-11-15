Following his victory at UFC 334, Caio Borralho used his time on the mic to demand an interim title fight with the only UFC opponent who has defeated him.

Borralho's former GLORY kickboxing opponent failed to find his striking rhythm in the fight. Whenever he tried to take control, Borralho used his grappling skills to close the distance and pressure him to the cage. 'The Natural' maintained the same strategy almost throughout the fight, after winning the first round by controlling Belgaroui on the ground.

Borralho also made good use of his time on the mic to demand an interim title fight, considering the current scenario of the division. The Brazilian's choice of opponent for the encounter clarified his desire to avenge the only loss in his UFC career.

Caio Borralho used his UFC experience to perfection to diffuse the threat posed by his explosive UFC 334 opponent, Yousri Belgaroui. The leader of the Fighting Nerds took the upper hand in the fight with his pedigree on the ground to finally earn a unanimous-decision victory over Belgaroui.

While Belgaroui did land a few strong knees in the later rounds, Borralho countered his striking effectively with several hand strikes. Adding this to the Brazilian's ground control time earned him a convincing unanimous-decision victory in the end.

Borralho, who has been in the upper echelon of the middleweight division for quite some time now, expressed his frustration with Dricus Du Plessis during his octagon interview with Joe Rogan. He said Du Plessis never responded to his callouts and then moved on to call for an interim middleweight title fight to conquer his thiorst for revenge.

'The Natural's' picked Nassourdine Imavov as the opponent for the fight, revealing his intentions to avenge his only loss in the UFC. He said, "I think there's pretty good fights in the division. I have Brandan Allen. But one thing that I want is my rematch against Imavov. If Strickland doesn't want to fight him, give us an interim belt so that I can fight him..."

Considering the current scenario in the middleweight division, Borralho's callout can be called an intelligent one. The reigning champion, Sean Strickland, was reportedly offered a fight against Imavov, but his demand for extra money to take the fight has halted the negotiations.

With the UFC brass' current affinity towards introducing interim titles, as they did for the welterweight division, the chances of the materialization of Borralho's desired fight are indeed looking bright.

The Brazilian, however, would probably be wishing that the complications between Strickland and the UFC don't get sorted out anytime soon, which might result in the rejection of his demand.