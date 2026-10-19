The Real American Freestyle (RAF) debuts with crossover pound-for-pound rankings featuring UFC stars.

RAF also revealed the pound-for-pound rankings for the crossover category, and it's topped by the former interim UFC Welterweight Champion, Colby 'Chaos' Covington. Unlike the general category, crossover bouts feature athletes who are crossing over from other sports like MMA and grappling.

Real American Freestyle (RAF) released its official rankings on Monday morning. These rankings include men's and women's divisional standings, as well as pound-for-pound rankings. Kyle Snyder and Kennedy Blades top these general rankings.

Colby Covington may have fallen short of achieving the ultimate goal in the UFC , but now, almost two years after his last MMA fight, Colby has attained the status of being the pound-for-pound king in RAF .

These rankings immediately caught the attention of the media and fans because they feature a plethora of current and former UFC fighters:

RAF Crossover Rankings Feature Colby Covington, Chimaev, Cejudo

The No. 1 Colby Covington has a 5-0 record in RAF. In July, he defeated Arman Tsarukyan to win the cruiserweight crossover title and later defended it against Belal Muhammad in September. Chaos is already scheduled to defend his title again at RAF's debut event in Abu Dhabi on Nov, 14. It'll be a highly anticipated match against No. 4-ranked Khamzat Chimaev.

At No. 2 is Henry Cejudo, who holds a 2-1 record in the American promotion. He won the lightweight belt after avenging his loss against Merab Dvalishvili in August.

No. 3 is Arman Tsarukyan. The Armenian holds a 7-1 record in RAF, and if it wasn't for that 1 L to Colby, he would've been the pound-for-pound king instead. But anyways, Arman is set to compete in 2 intriguing bouts against accomplished grapplers named Dillon Danis and Neiman Gracie.

No. 4 is the aforementioned Khamzat Chimaev with a 2-0 record. Before his big fight with Covington in the UAE, he is taking on Robbie Lawler this upcoming weekend in Las Vegas. Following them are Merab Dvalishvili, Aaron Pico, Tyron Woodley, Michael Chandler, Lance Palmer, and Cayden Henschel, respectively.

RAF's Upcoming Shows Packed with Several UFC Stars

RAF 14 takes place this Friday in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event will feature an intriguing matchup between Arman Tsarukyan and Dillon Danis, while the co-main event will pit Khamzat Chimaev against Robbie Lawler.

After that, RAF makes its way to Abu Dhabi on Nov. 14 with a banger of an event. This event will literally feature all 3 pound for pound champions of Real American Freestyle.

Khamzat and Colby finally settle their differences in the main event for the RAF Crossover Cruiserweight Championship. In the co-main, Arman will lock horns with another jiu-jitsu ace in Neiman Gracie.

Plus, we'll also get to see Zabit Magomedsharipov back in action after 7 years, as he'll take on Giga Chikadze.