Dana White has confirmed that the UFC is continuing to work on another unconventional event following the success of UFC Freedom 250 at the White House, although fans are still waiting to learn where the promotion’s next major spectacle could take place.

His latest comments came on Oct. 7, when White told reporters that the project was still being worked on but offered no new details.

The UFC CEO first revealed the project in August, describing an ambitious concept developed by the promotion’s head of production, Craig Borsari. White has since provided several updates, but no location, date or fight card has been officially announced.

Dana White has confirmed that the UFC is continuing to work on another unconventional event, although fans are still waiting to learn where the promotion’s next major spectacle could take place.

“We’re working on it,” White said. “We’re still working on it. Literally, it’s being worked on right now.”

The update confirms that the project remains active, but it stops short of suggesting that an announcement is imminent. White’s comments following an appearance at Dana White’s Contender Series.

Craig Borsari Is Leading the Project

White initially discussed the idea during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show in August. He credited Craig Borsari with proposing the concept and said he was enthusiastic about exploring the possibilities.

Borsari, who oversees the UFC’s production operations, has helped deliver some of the promotion’s most ambitious presentations, including UFC 306 at Las Vegas’ Sphere in September 2024 and the White House event earlier this year.

In September, White revealed that Borsari had spent four days inspecting an undisclosed location to assess whether the proposed event was technically feasible. At the time, White hoped to announce more information within a couple of weeks.

That anticipated announcement has not materialized. White’s October 7 comments instead indicated that the planning process was continuing.

Mount Rushmore is Off the Table

Speculation about the venue intensified after White discussed the project publicly, with Mount Rushmore emerging as one of the locations suggested by fans. White subsequently ruled out the landmark during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Sept. 11.

“It’s definitely not Mount Rushmore,” he said, explaining that Borsari had been evaluating a different site.

Beyond that clarification, the UFC has kept the details under wraps. Suggestions involving other famous landmarks and unconventional venues remain speculation rather than confirmed plans. White has also made clear that the new project is not intended to surpass the White House event. Following UFC Freedom 250, he described that occasion as a unique experience that would be difficult to replicate.

Can the UFC Deliver Another Spectacle?

UFC Freedom 250 took place on the White House South Lawn in June as part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the United States. The card featured seven fights and represented one of the most unusual productions in the promotion’s history.

The event followed UFC 306 at Sphere, where the venue’s enormous screens and immersive presentation became central to the fight-night experience. Those productions demonstrated the UFC’s willingness to move beyond conventional arenas. The challenge now is finding another location that offers a similarly distinctive setting while remaining practical to stage.

For the moment, however, the UFC has provided no confirmed timeline for the project. White has indicated that the idea is being developed, and Borsari has already carried out a site inspection, but the details required to turn the concept into an official event remain undisclosed.

Fans will have to wait for White to provide the next substantial update. Until then, the UFC’s next “impossible event” remains a work in progress rather than an announced date on the calendar.