Donald Trump shared a wild, "Family Guy"-style AI cartoon of UFC boss Dana White unleashing fighters on reporters after joking about offering him the press secretary job.

While spending the weekend in Florida ahead of a scheduled Monday meeting with White, Trump used social media to shock followers with a wild dose of satire. First, he pranked that he was giving the press secretary job -- which has been vacant since mid-October -- to the UFC president.

That partnership took a satirical turn over the weekend when Donald Trump offered the UFC boss the vacant White House press secretary role on Truth Social. He took his offer to another level the next day by sharing an AI-generated cartoon of Dana White and his team of fighters at the briefing podium.

Dana White's friendship with Donald Trump reached a bizarre new peak on social media this weekend. They made history on June 14 by staging UFC Freedom 250 on the White House South Lawn. The historic night also celebrated America's 250th anniversary and Trump's 80th birthday.

It even led some social media users to speculate that Trump had actually mixed up the UFC boss with Dana W. White, a Republican communications executive who previously served as the assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs.

Trump, then, decided to add more drama to the ongoing chatter. He followed up on Sunday by sharing a bizarre, violent, less than one-minute cartoon video. The clip looks exactly like the animated show Family Guy.

It featured a cartoon version of White standing at the briefing room podium, surrounded by top UFC fighters like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev. White kicked off the briefing by announcing, "Trump made me press secretary. I brought help."

It then turned chaotic as the fighters violently handled the media pool. When a reporter asked if Trump is a threat to democracy, Nurmagomedov body-slammed him to the ground. Makhachev then carried a tearful reporter entirely out of the room to Dagestan.

By the end of the meeting, reporters could be seen unconscious on the floor with fire around the room. Trump poked his head in to ask how it went, and a serious-looking White, completely invested in his fictional job, replied, "Fiery, but mostly peaceful."

While it is rare for a president to post something so sarcastic, Trump admitted that the posts were just for fun. Speaking to reporters at a West Palm Beach airport on Sunday before boarding Air Force One, Trump addressed the cryptic posts directly.

"I will tell you, I was only kidding," he said. "But Dana loves the idea. And there's only one Dana. He's great. I don't know. He would be, you wouldn't mess around with him so much."

These sarcastic posts have left the internet wondering if something serious is brewing behind the scenes, especially since White is set to sit down with Trump at the White House on Monday to discuss other matters.

However, the meeting is not about the press secretary role. When reporters previously asked him about the job, White joked that he already has a massive workload as the boss of both the UFC and Zuffa Boxing.