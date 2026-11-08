Josh Hokit wants to beat Ciryl Gane in his next fight for some strange reason.

“I have to win for the people… My post fight speech is just the list, reading it in front of New York.”

Hokit seems to be thinking about something else as he gets ready for his fight at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 14.

Josh Hokit says that Donald Trump told him he would release the Epstein files if he beats the Frenchman on Saturday night in UFC 334 .During fight week, most fighters think about how their opponent strikes, wrestles, and works out.

Josh Hokit Claims Trump Made Him a Promise

Hokit spoke about the supposed promise on the November 7 episode of the Double Coverage Podcast with Mystic Zach. When the heavyweight was asked if he would be at UFC 334, he said he had talked to the president about it but hadn't heard back yet.

Hokit said, "If I beat Ciryl Gane, he'll take the Epstein list off." I need to win. "You need to win for the people now." It has not been confirmed by either Trump or the White House that such a promise was made. Hokit also didn't say when the conversation was said to have happened.

Gane, on the other hand, is in an interesting place. The Frenchman is getting ready for a fight for the heavyweight title, but his opponent seems to have other things at stake as well.

Josh Hokit Has an Unusual Plan for His Post-Fight Speech

Josh also told what he would do in New York if his hand was raised. The 28-year-old fighter wants to not give a normal speech after the fight. He'd rather read the Epstein list to the Madison Square Garden audience. The list is the only thing he has to say in his speech after the fight. “I'm just reading it in front of MSG, USA, New York,” he said.

Funny Zach said that Dana White might be able to give him both the heavyweight title and the papers after the fight. The idea was good to Hokit. He even told Trump that he should bring the papers himself.

There's one thing that should be said. Some Epstein-related documents have been available to the public since the Epstein Files Transparency Act was signed into law in November 2025.There are a lot of eyes on Josh Hokit before UFC 334.

Josh Hokit Heads Into UFC 334 With Plenty of Attention

Hokit has worked hard to stay in the news all through the buildup. He had already stopped Derrick Lewis in the second round of UFC Freedom 250 and beat Curtis Blaydes at UFC 327. That, along with his win over Lewis, earned him a shot at the heavyweight title. As an attack on Gane, he also put out a video of himself getting pepper sprayed and a diss track called "MSG Freestyle."



The Frenchman has mostly moved on from the trash talk. "If Hokit wants to say what he wants about me, that's fine, but if he brings up my mother, that's too much",Gane told RMC Sport Combat.

Hokit has made hints about a possible post-fight call-out, but he hasn't said who his opponent is. Madison Square Garden will host UFC 334 on Saturday. Gane needs to be beaten by Hokit before he can contemplate what he wishes to do with the microphone after the win .