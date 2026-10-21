Four months removed from arguably the biggest win of his UFC career, Justin Gaethje is having the time of his life.

“I got to go home and recover a little bit for three weeks. I still can’t punch anything. Both of my hands are still hurt from the fight. It’s crazy, but for the last four or five weeks I’ve just been traveling and doing all kinds of amazing things. Lots of golf. Lots of golf,” Gaethje told Destiny McCubbin during a candid conversation.

The veteran decimated “El Matador” on the White House lawn, forcing the Spaniard to remain on his stool after the fourth round of their title fight. While his fourth-round TKO victory made headlines , the physical toll has followed him well beyond the Octagon. The 37-year-old is still unable to punch anything, though that hasn't stopped him from making the most of his time away from competition.

After shocking the world at UFC Freedom 250 in June, Justin Gaethje has been living the dream. The new UFC Lightweight Champion has been traveling, playing golf, and enjoying life after one of the biggest wins of his career. There is just one catch, though: his hands still haven't recovered fully.

Golf has become a regular part of life for “The Highlight,” and his recent travels took him to Hawaii for a charity tournament hosted by former opponent, UFC featherweight champion and BMF titleholder Max Holloway. As per the champion’s own accounts, the event gave participants a chance to bid for the opportunity to play alongside UFC fighters, including Gaethje and former featherweight contender Cub Swanson.

It wasn't just another getaway for the Arizona native. Gaethje has hosted four charity golf tournaments of his own, with another scheduled for Nov. 21 in his hometown of Safford, AZ

“Me, Cub Swanson, and all the UFC athletes that were there. They had like a bidding competition or war, and whoever bid the highest got to play with each of us,” Gaethje explained. “I’ve two more for my small town, Safford, Arizona, on November 21st.”

There's one golf partner the 37-year-old would particularly like to add to his list, and he may not have to wait too long for the opportunity. That would be President Donald Trump.

Following his lightweight title win, Gaethje returned to the White House with his parents for lunch with Trump, where the possibility of a golf match came up. And the champion made it clear that he wouldn't mind putting some money on the line.

“He’s told me we’re golfing. We’re not good friends, but he loves to golf,” Gaethje said. “I told him I’d bet him money. Me and my parents went to the White House like three weeks ago and we had lunch there. And he said we were going to golf for money. If I could take the president’s money, that would be awesome.”

Now that’s some goals! For now, Gaethje is still recovering from the fight that put the lightweight title around his waist. With another charity tournament on the calendar and a potential golf match with Trump in the works, the champion has plenty to keep him occupied outside the Octagon until he is fit to return to defend his title.

Daniel Cormier Has Already Tested Gaethje’s Patience on the Golf Course

President Trump isn't the only person Gaethje would like to take money from on the golf course. The UFC Lightweight Champion has already had his fair share of trouble playing with one of his fellow fighters, and his description of Daniel Cormier suggests their games don't always end on friendly terms.

Asked about the “biggest degenerate gambler” he had ever golfed with, Gaethje didn't hesitate to name the former two-division UFC champion. But it wasn't just the gambling that bothered him. According to Gaethje, DC cheats and then doesn't even pay up.

“He cheats and then doesn’t pay. How much more degenerate can you get?” he noted. The problem, as Gaethje explained it, has become a familiar dilemma. Call Cormier out and risk damaging their friendship, or let him get away with it and accept the loss.

He added, “It's either I just fight and lose my friend, or I just let my friend cheat me.”At this point, Gaethje seems less concerned about losing money to Cormier than having to deal with the same argument every time they play. As long as DC keeps cheating and refusing to pay, that probably won't change anytime soon.