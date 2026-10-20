NEW Godfrey Mkhwanazi to Face Veja Hinda in EFC 139 Main Event Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Godfrey Mkhwanazi at EFC 139 (Oct. 1, 2026) EFC

EFC 139 has a new main event, with South Africa's Godfrey 'FeralSpunky' Mkhwanazi stepping in on short notice to face Namibia's undefeated Veja 'Hinda Boy' Hinda on Nov. 5 in Johannesburg.

EFC 139 has a new main event, with South Africa's Godfrey 'FeralSpunky' Mkhwanazi stepping in on short notice to face Namibia's undefeated Veja 'Hinda Boy' Hinda on Nov. 5 in Johannesburg. The promotion also announced another match shake-up elsewhere on the card. Godfrey Mkhwanazi Replaces Coenie Lamprecht in Main Event In a press release sent out by the EFC, it was announced that Coenie 'The Prophecy' Lamprecht has been ruled out of competition for six weeks after suffering a concussion during training. As a result, Mkhwanazi will now step in to face Hinda in a 141-lb catchweight bout to headline the EFC 139 card. Hinda enters the contest undefeated as a 2-0 professional, having previously won gold at the 2022 IMMAF African Championships. The Namibian prospect has continued to build momentum since turning professional, most recently securing a first-round knockout victory over Bheki Ngcobo at EFC 134.

Mkhwanazi, meanwhile, will have an opportunity to make a statement in his first EFC main event. He enters this bout with more experience, with a 6-5 record, and is currently on a one-fight winning streak. David Makane Steps In to Face Tyron Lamprecht EFC 139 has also undergone a change in one of its bantamweight matchups, with David 'The Wolf' Makane stepping in to face Tyron 'The Sniper' Lamprecht. Makane replaces William 'Ragnar' Lekana, who was forced to withdraw due to injury. Makane made his professional debut in late 2023 and has had five bouts since then. With a 1-4 pro record, this will be Makane's first bout since EFC 125 back in July 2025. Makane will be looking to bounce back from his three-fight losing skid. Lamprecht will be making his promotional debut for the EFC, after starting his professional career at Versus MMA. All three of his bouts have gone the distance, with two of those being unanimous decision victories for him. His most recent bout resulted in a unanimous decision loss at Versus Fight Night 19. Catchweight (141lbs) Bout: Godfrey Mkhwanazi vs. Veja Hinda

Lightweight Bout: Nasiphi Vellem vs. Grant Farrow

Flyweight Bout: Sisa Jungula vs. Micky Cloete

Bantamweight Bout: Eduardo Barros vs. Roevan de Beer

Featherweight Bout: Ayanda Zwane vs. Yaseen Adams

Women's Featherweight Bout: Dayne van Wyk vs. Charmaine Venter

Bantamweight Bout: David Makane vs. Tyron Lamprecht

Bantamweight Bout: Godknows Ndlovu vs. Zeca Martinho

Featherweight Bout: Andile Gasa vs. Phillip Cronje

Flyweight Bout: Salahuddin Plaatjies vs. Story Embombe EFC 139 takes place on Thursday, Nov. 5, at the WSB EFC Arena in Johannesburg, South Africa.