Veteran MMA coach Ray Longo questions whether top UFC brass influenced the controversial referee standup at UFC Vegas 123, sounding the alarm on the future of strategic grappling.

However, Longo believes this wasn't as innocuous as a simple error by the referee.

During the main event, when Renato Moicano faced Tom Nolan, Miragliotta shocked the MMA world by breaking the fighters apart, even while Moicano had full back control- body triangle and all. Nolan strategically took advantage of the restart to score a third-round TKO. Veteran official "Big" John McCarthy slammed the call, stating Miragliotta stripped away an earned dominant position.

The aftermath of referee Dan Miragliotta's strange standup at UFC Vegas 123 is nowhere close to over. Veteran coach Ray Longo is looking higher up the ladder.

Questioning Pressure From the Top

While speaking on the Anik & Florian Podcast, legendary strategist Serra-Longo shared his innermost thoughts on whether external pressure dictated this controversial decision.

"I want to know if Dan, there was anything from the top that led him to do that. I don't think he's deciding to do that on his own, that's how bad it was."

Furthermore, he pointed directly to how promotional preferences often shape fighter styles. He brought up examples from Dana White's Contender Series, discussing how deeply frustrating it is to think about where the sport might be heading.

"I want to be an MMA coach and come up with a strategy to get a win, but you can't do that anymore. If you don't fight a certain fight, you're not getting in that organization."

The Threat to Pure Mixed Martial Arts

According to Longo, forced standups when elite grapplers have already secured dominant positions clearly strip away the true essence of MMA.

The promotion's insistence on forcing fighters into pure stand-up brawls often risks punishing strategic game plans and elite positional grappling. Longo admitted that the controversy completely ruined the main event for him, leaving him with serious questions about officiating autonomy inside the Octagon.