"The Iron Man" Rodtang Jitmuangnon opens up about stepping into the ring against his childhood hero Nong-O Hama in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix at The Inner Circle 38.

Speaking about the matchup's significance, Rodtang admitted it felt surreal to share the canvas with a living legend.

As Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon heads into his highly anticipated quarterfinal bout against former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama at The Inner Circle 38, his respect and admiration for his competitor grow. The former flyweight kingpin is set to face off against his longtime idol inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium. What's even more exciting is the coveted spot in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinals that hangs in the balance.

When two combat legends are set to collide, you can guarantee two things. Violence and mutual respect.

"I'm going up against a Muay Thai master. He's someone I've looked up to since I was a kid. Facing Nong-O is like testing skills against a master since he has been my idol since childhood. But when it's time to fight in the ring, we have to give our all."

A Masterclass Clash of Generations

The high-stakes showdown between the two fighters represents a distinct clash between two eras of Muay Thai dominance.

Multi-time Lumpinee and Rajadamnern Stadium champion Nong-O Hama has ruled the sport for years with surgical precision and his signature right kicks. However, Rodtang has slowly turned himself into a global phenomenon with his raw, unfiltered chaos in the ring. His cast-iron chin, devastating body hooks, and unrelenting pressure have made him an icon in the sport.

The fighters' paths were originally scheduled to cross at ONE 173. However, an illness forced them to postpone the bout. Now, with both fighters having fully recovered and ready for battle, fans are on the edge of their seats for an absolute masterclass in high-level striking.

Golden Ambitions in the Grand Prix

Although the two Thai icons genuinely respect and admire one another, all of that goes out of the window the moment the bell rings. Rodtang is fiercely determined to capture the Grand Prix tournament crown. Moreover, he still has to prove that he is the best flyweight striker in the world.

On the other side of the canvas stands one of the few finish-masters in the world who can competently dismantle Rodtang's unrelenting aggression.

Once the action begins at The Inner Circle 38, respect and friendship will take a temporary backseat. Then, it is simply two Muay Thai masters fighting for tournament glory.