Adrian Yanez was supposed to be fighting at Madison Square Garden next month. Instead, the bantamweight has shared a hospital-bed photo, while keeping the reason for his withdrawal to himself.

Missing the New York card clearly stung. Yanez pointed to the history of Madison Square Garden and explained that he had wanted to be part of the event. He closed his message with a note about returning soon.

Adrian Yanez was scheduled to meet Juan Diaz at UFC 334 on Nov. 14. News of his withdrawal surfaced on Saturday, but no explanation accompanied it. On Monday, Yanez posted an Instagram Story from a hospital bed. It showed where he was, but not what had happened.

“Really wanted to fight at MSG; the history there and I wanted to be a part of it. I'll be back soon tho, Lord willing.”

Adrian Yanez confirms he's out of #UFC334 ❌ https://t.co/dioShFjs6B — Jordan Ellis (@JordanEllisUK) October 19, 2026

He also captioned the post “Starting off the week strong” and added, “Humor is my way of coping.” The joke sat alongside a more serious update: Yanez was in hospital, and the fight he had been preparing for was off.

He did not say why he was receiving treatment. There was no diagnosis, no explanation of what prompted the withdrawal and no firm date for his return. Any suggestion that a particular injury or illness forced him out would go beyond what he has shared publicly.

For a fighter who had a date at one of the sport’s most recognisable venues on the calendar, that disappointment was the part he chose to discuss. The medical details remain private.

Juan Diaz Now Waits to Learn What Comes Next at UFC 334

Diaz has lost his scheduled opponent, but could still fight on Nov. 14. AgentMMA reported that he was expected to remain on the card if the UFC found a replacement; as of Monday, no new matchup had been announced.

Yanez had reason to look forward to the bout. In July, he stopped former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt by first-round TKO at UFC 329. That win followed a majority draw with Ricky Simon in March and a split-decision loss to Daniel Marcos in December 2024.

The Garbrandt finish had put a victory back on Yanez’s record. Now he has to step away, with no public timetable for his return. Diaz, meanwhile, has a little less than a month before UFC 334 and still needs an opponent.