The No.1 lightweight contender reveals a potential timeline for his title fight against Justin Gaethje.

Arman Tsarukyan was scheduled to fight for the lightweight crown in 2025 against the then-champion Islam Makhachev .

Now, Tsarukyan (24-3) believes he has done enough to earn his crack at the title and has good news from the UFC about it.

Arman Tsarukyan is currently on a six-fight winning streak. In his last bout, the Armenian star finished feared striker Mauricio Ruffy with elbows in the first round in September.

Unfortunately, he pulled out of the bout due to a back injury. Now, after years of waiting, this could be his first-ever chance.

"As I heard, I'm gonna fight for the title next. Beginning of next year, almost (first quarter)," Tsarukyan said according to Championship Rounds.

His 2025 pullout from the bout didn’t sit well with the UFC officials, including president Dana White.

However, Tsarukyan’s current UFC run and his growing global popularity have received acknowledgement from White himself.

What Justin Gaethje Said about Arman Tsarukyan?

The current champion has a say in who he faces for his first title defense. However, after his war against Ilia Topuria in June, Gaethje is taking time off to recover and has stated that he will not return until early 2027.

Gaethje has also acknowledged Arman Tsarukyan as a worthy contender for the title. Given that both fighters shared a similar potential timeline, a matchup between them could be in the works.

“If he's the next in line, if and when I defend this championship, that'll be who I'll fight,” the lightweight champion said on the Flagrant Podcast.

The lightweight division is currently stacked with elite contenders, including Paddy Pimblett, Quillan Salkilld, and Charles Oliveira.

Oliveira is scheduled to defend his BMF title against Diego Lopes in December. Meanwhile, a matchup between Pimblett and Topuria is reportedly being discussed, either as a title eliminator or as part of a coaching stint on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter. As a result, Tsarukyan vs. Gaethje could be a viable option for the UFC.