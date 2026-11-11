The lightweight champion says No. 5-ranked Paddy Pimblett is difficult to beat because of his ability to land strikes from different angles.

During an episode of the Double Coverage podcast, Justin Gaethje said he has never seen a fighter like Paddy Pimblett.

Having defeated him, Gaethje has now explained why other fighters find it difficult to figure out Pimblett’s game.

Justin Gaethje went five rounds against the British star in January for the interim lightweight title. Despite entering the fight as a heavy favorite, Pimblett faced a tough challenge from Gaethje, who won on all three judges’ scorecards.

Gaethje cited Pimblett's first-round finish of Benoit Saint Denis from July and explained that the Britisher hits from a distance.

“Paddy’s style is so unique. If you hang out with him and don’t pressure him, he’s so hard to hit. He’s very good at landing funky shots from crazy angles. If you fight Paddyy with space, I think he’s hard to beat,” Gaethje said.

The host quickly agreed and said, “He’s an anomaly for sure. The way he wrapped BSD up like that and got around his neck. Yeah, I’ve never seen that.”

Pimblett has had nine fights in the UFC and has suffered just one loss, which came against Gaethje. Therefore, Gaethje’s assessment of his fighting style carries weight, as he is the only fighter to have beaten Pimblett inside the UFC cage.

Pimblett After Gaethje Fight

Paddy Pimblett made a stunning comeback by submitting Benoît Saint Denis via first-round choke at UFC 329, following his interim title defeat.

He has been pushing for a title fight for some time. However, with other contenders, including Arman Tsarukyan, also in the picture, Pimblett has shifted his attention towards former champion Ilia Topuria.

Pimblett called out Topuria following the latter’s return to training. However, there has been no response from the former champion so far.

Meanwhile, Pimblett has also suggested coaching opposite Topuria in the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter. Dana White liked the idea, but nothing has materialized so far.