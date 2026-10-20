After ending a two-fight skid in Bangkok, Johan Ghazali turned his attention to an earlier result he still isn’t satisfied with.

With the Paez rematch settled, Ghazali turned to Ramadan Ondash. Ondash beat him by split decision in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai bout at The Inner Circle 24 on July 31, and Ghazali remains dissatisfied with that result.

Johan Ghazali beat Diego Paez by unanimous decision in the flyweight Muay Thai co-main event at The Inner Circle 35 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on Oct. 16, ending a two-fight losing streak. Their first meeting at ONE Fight Night 32 in June 2025 ended with a split-decision win for Paez.

“I felt like I won that fight, but it just wasn’t right.”

Ghazali also lost to Shimon Yoshinari earlier this year. Yoshinari is scheduled to face Ondash in the quarterfinals of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix on November 13 at The Inner Circle 38.

Ondash’s mouthpiece repeatedly came loose during his July bout with Ghazali, who suggested Yoshinari check it before their own meeting. It leaves Ghazali advising one of the two men who beat him this year on how to face the other.

Johan Ghazali’s Defence Wasn’t Enough Without More Offence

The Paez rematch also showed what Ghazali had worked to change. He said he was nervous and rushed too much in their first meeting. For the rematch, his coach, Superbon, advised him to stay calm, retreat less, and worry less about getting hit.

“If you watched my last fight, I blocked and guarded really well, but if you just block well without throwing any strikes, it doesn’t work.” Superbon told me, 'Don’t overthink it — fighters can’t fear getting hit.’"

ONE’s report described Ghazali as calmer and more precise, more willing to dictate the exchanges instead of reacting to Paez’s pressure. Ghazali said he responded to Superbon by guarding less and throwing more, though he acknowledged he is still not at his absolute best.