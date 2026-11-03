ONE Championship has scheduled a rematch between two of the flyweight Muay Thai division's most exciting young strikers.

Two entertaining finishers with every tool needed to become future ONE World Champions share the ring for a second time, and a clash of Johan versus Johan promises to be one of the most explosive nights of December.

The two first met in January 2025, when Estupinan claimed a unanimous decision victory to take a 1-0 lead in the rivalry. Both fighters have since experienced mixed results in ONE Championship, and each man arrives at the rematch looking to either level the score or extend the lead.

Malaysian-American sensation Johan "Jojo" Ghazali and Colombian firecracker Johan "Panda Kick" Estupinan will lock horns in a flyweight Muay Thai rematch at The Inner Circle 42 on Friday, December 11. It streams exclusively via live.onefc.com from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ghazali Is Back in Form After a Revenge Win, Wants to Even the Score

Ghazali is the youngest contracted male fighter in ONE Championship history. The 19-year-old from Rentap Muaythai Gym and Superbon Training Camp made his ONE Championship debut at ONE Friday Fights in 2023 and won four straight bouts to earn his US$100,000 contract with the main roster.

One of his promotional victories came in just 16 seconds via knockout, and his 28-11 career record and nine ONE Championship wins reflect a fighter who comes out swinging.

His career since earning the contract has been a rollercoaster, but he is back in form after a revenge victory over Diego Paez in October, ending a run of two straight losses. Ghazali now gets the chance to even the score with Estupinan and prove the January 2025 result does not reflect where he stands today. And perhaps that could lead to another rematch with another rival, Ramadan Ondash.

The Charismatic Estupinan Wants a 2-0 Lead

Estupinan's story is as compelling as his fighting style. The 24-year-old became the first Colombian athlete on the ONE Championship roster in 2024 and stepped onto the global stage as an undefeated sensation, winning five straight impressive bouts.

One of his ONE Championship victories came in just 27 seconds via knockout, and he carries a 6-2 promotional record and a 28-2 career mark into the rematch. After two back-to-back losses, he bounced back with a win in his most recent outing.

Estupinan's journey to this point is remarkable. His family was so poor that he and his four brothers were sent to live in an orphanage, where he was bullied, and he has worked as a barber, mechanic, fast food vendor, clothing vendor, locksmith, and in construction. His twin brother, Jordan Estupinan, is also a ONE Championship fighter.

Two Young Phenoms Chase Future World Title Shots in a Rematch

The rematch carries weight for both fighters.

Estupinan won the first meeting by unanimous decision, and a second victory would give him a 2-0 lead and a significant boost to his standing in the flyweight Muay Thai division.

Ghazali, meanwhile, wants to avenge the loss and carry the momentum of his Paez win into another statement result.

Both men are known for aggressive, crowd-pleasing styles, which makes a decision outcome feel like the least likely result on December 11. At just 19 and 24 years old, both have time on their side, and the winner of this rematch will take a major step toward the title picture.