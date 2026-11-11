Undefeated heavyweight Josh Hokit believes that being active is a reason the UFC wants to see him leave Maddison Square Garden with the belt on Saturday.

Hokit's polarising personality and media appearances have also made him one of the most talked about names in the UFC, a reason why he’s fighting for the belt after just four UFC fights.

Hokit earned his UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series in August 2025 and has not slowed down ever since. He stopped Max Gimenis in 56 seconds in his debut bout, then he stopped Denzel Freeman at UFC 324 in January, after which he beat Curtis Blaydes by unanimous decision at UFC 327 in April. Two months later, the 10-0 fighter stopped Derrick Lewis at the White House at UFC Freedom 250.

“The Incredible Hok” will challenge heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 334 . The Frenchman was promoted to undisputed champion after Tom Aspinall vacated his title this September due to his ongoing eye issues.

Josh Hokit Says the Heavyweight Division Has Gone Stagnant

On The Ariel Helwani Show, the host suggested that the UFC is rooting for Hokit to win because of the entertainment he brings to the division. The 28-year-old instantly agreed, but added that it has more to do with how often he is willing to fight. He said:

“I do believe they want me to win because they know how active I am, just look at this year. I’m looking to be real active, and that’s more than half the problem with the heavyweight division. It’s stagnant. These guys get hurt, or they just fight once a year and call it good.”

“They get a little bit of money, fight one time, boom, I’m relaxing the rest of the year. I’m here not for a long time, but I’m trying to get as much money as possible,” Hokit added.

"The Incredible Hok" does have a point. He has managed to squeeze four UFC fights into just over seven months. Ciryl Gane, on the other hand, has fought just once since his UFC 321 no-contest bout against Tom Aspinall in October 2025, when he stopped Alex Pereira for the interim title in June.

Thus, if Hokit leaves UFC 334 with the belt, his willingness to fight three to four times a year would give the promotion a steady run of title fights, which is something the heavyweight division or any other weight class in the UFC lacks.

Josh Hokit Takes a Shot at Alexander Volkov

During the same sit-down, Hokit also aimed at Alexander Volkov, who could potentially be next in line for the title. The California pointed out how Volkov doesn’t usually score finishes, and most of his wins are via decision, while trying to explain why Drago has not earned a title fight. He quipped:

“Dana, what do I have to do for a title? Like, five out of your last six fights were decisions. You have 20 fights in the UFC and three bonuses. I have four bonuses in four fights.”

Volkov’s chance for a title shot is still strong, as "Drago" is riding a three-fight win streak, with his latest win coming against Rizvan Kuniev by unanimous decision at UFC 333 in October.

Josh Hokit plans to make the heavyweight champion look “sloppy” this weekend at UFC 334. On TAHS, Hokit gave a very simple game plan which he’s going to implement come Saturday night:

“I’m gonna pressure him... He cannot run forever... I feel like I get my hands on him one way or the other. And then wear him out. Wear him out, make him look like any other sloppy heavyweight.”