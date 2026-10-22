Julian Erosa announces retirement ahead of UFC Vegas 123

The featherweight says his upcoming fight against Jeong Yeong Lee will be his last, explaining how fatherhood has changed his priorities.

"I haven't really made it a big deal, but this will be my last fight," Erosa said. "I just wanted to give myself one more opportunity to try to get my hand raised, but I wanted to make it a date of when I was going to be done, because I think the problem is, win, lose, or draw, I'm going to want to fight again."

After more than 15 years of competing professionally in MMA, Erosa decided to retire after reflecting on his future in the sport. The American veteran explained that he had to set a definitive date for his retirement because he knows he will always want to fight again after competing. Speaking to Fanatics View, Erosa said that even a victory could make it difficult for him to step away from MMA.

Julian Erosa has announced that he will retire from MMA after his upcoming fight against Jeong Yeong Lee at UFC Vegas 123 on Oct. 31. The veteran featherweight explained that he wants to give himself one more opportunity to win inside the Octagon before walking away from the sport, regardless of the outcome.

The featherweight explained that winning is one of the most rewarding feelings for a fighter, while losing can create an equally strong desire to return and redeem himself. For that reason, he decided to make the choice before stepping into the Octagon rather than letting the result influence his decision.

"If I win the fight, all I want to do after I win a fight is do it again, because it's the best feeling for us fighters, obviously, to win a fight in the UFC," Erosa said. "So, I think it's actually harder if I win my fight for me to want to hang it up, because, 'Why am I going to hang it up? I'm doing good. Let's keep this going.' But if I lose, all I'm going to want is redemption. So, win, lose, or draw, I think it's just going to be something I'm going to want to do again anyway. So, I have to make the conscious decision beforehand that this is going to be my last fight, and be happy with that – be OK with that."

Julian Erosa Says Fatherhood Changed His Priorities

Erosa also explained that becoming a father played a major role in his decision to retire. The 37-year-old said fighting used to be the most important part of his life, but his priorities have shifted since the birth of his son.

"The order of things that are important in my life has switched a little bit after having my son," Erosa said. "Fighting used to be my life, and now I have other things that are on top of that. So, I got to look out for those things, and you know, if I can get out of fighting with my health intact, that's what I want."

Erosa will face Lee on the main card of UFC Vegas 123 at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas on Oct. 31. The matchup will mark the final appearance of his professional MMA career if he follows through with his retirement plan.