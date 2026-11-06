Their first encounter ended with Kongthoranee Sor Sommai getting his hand raised after nine minutes of action three years ago. This time, however, Kongthoranee and Taiki Naito will settle their differences under kickboxing rules, giving the latter a different opportunity to turn the tables.

Kongthoranee has kept an eye on Naito's progress since their first meeting at ONE Friday Fights 37 in October 2023. The Japanese fighter has put together three consecutive victories, and the Thai has noticed the improvements that have come with that run.

Both fighters enter the rematch with momentum. 29-year-old Kongthoranee made a successful transition to kickboxing in his most recent outing, while the Japanese striker is chasing a fourth consecutive victory after handing previously undefeated Hyu Iwata his first career defeat.

The stakes extend beyond settling an old score. With the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title up for grabs, a victory could put either man closer to a shot at the divisional gold. Kongthoranee, for one, has no intention of letting his rival get that opportunity at his expense.

Rather than dismissing Naito's recent form, the three-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai World Champion believes his opponent has become a more dangerous striker. Reflecting on his opponent’s credentials, he told ONE Championship -

“Taiki has developed a lot throughout his three-fight winning streak. The main area I see him improving is his striking arsenal; that’s the dangerous part. He’s faster, heavier, and lands much more continuous combinations.”

Kongthoranee Confident Before Friday Clash

Still, Kongthoranee has reasons to feel good about his own progress. He entered kickboxing for the first time in his most recent appearance and came away with a unanimous decision victory over Yuan Pengjie at The Inner Circle 32.

That experience has also given him a clearer idea of what he needs to work on before facing Naito. The Thai wants to make his combinations flow more naturally and become more effective, particularly under the different demands of kickboxing.

He admitted that facing Naito under the new rules could be more intimidating, but that has not changed his belief in the outcome. Kongthoranee added, “Facing Taiki in kickboxing does look scarier than fighting against him in Muay Thai, but I still believe I can get the job done. Here’s my message to Taiki, no matter the rules, Muay Thai or kickboxing, I will definitely be your nightmare.”

That confidence comes with an added incentive. The ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title is currently vacant, and Kongthoranee sees the rematch as a chance to move into contention.

He has already established himself as a force to be reckoned with in Muay Thai, including a seven-fight winning streak on the global stage. Now, he wants to make a similar impression in kickboxing and believes beating his former foe would put him in a strong position to pursue another world title.

Taiki Naito Eyes Revenge and a Shot at Two-Sport Glory

Meanwhile, Naito, aka the "Silent Sniper," has his own reasons for treating this fight as more than just another appearance on a ONE card. The 30-year-old has built much of his reputation as a kickboxer, and he believes that experience could give him an important advantage over Kongthoranee.

He has also competed 11 times under Muay Thai rules, making him comfortable with both disciplines.

In fact, a win over Kongthoranee would bring him closer to the vacant world title, and he is not looking past the opportunity. “I want to win this match first, and then I want to win the kickboxing title next,” Naito said, “So, I want to focus on kickboxing right now. I want to get the kickboxing belt first, and then return to Muay Thai fights afterward.”

There is also the matter of settling the score. Naito has 39 wins on his professional record, but the defeat to Kongthoranee remains one he will have the chance to avenge on Friday.

He has watched the Thai's kickboxing debut and expects the rematch to look considerably different from their first encounter. In particular, Naito anticipates more punching exchanges, an area where he feels he holds the advantage.

“I think it’ll be a completely different fight. This is his second kickboxing fight, and after watching his last fight, I felt he could adapt well to kickboxing too,” the Japanese fighter said. “I think there will be more punches than last time, with both of our punches crossing.

“But in terms of kickboxing experience, I have the edge. And in terms of punching, the precision and the punches themselves, I’m sure I’m better.”

Furthermore, he has prepared to finish the fight and believes he has the weapons to do so, although he is leaving the exact opportunity to present itself inside the ring, adding, “I’m sure it’ll be an intense fight, but I do want to finish it cleanly in the end. As for the type of finishing shot, it depends on the situation.”

Kongthoranee may have won the first encounter, but Naito believes the change to kickboxing gives him a fresh chance. With a potential world title opportunity waiting on the other side, neither man has much reason to give ground when they meet again at Lumpinee Stadium on Friday.