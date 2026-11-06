Thai striking veteran Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is ready to prove that rule sets will not save his rival.

The two met in a Muay Thai bout in 2023, when Kongthoranee outclassed Naito to win a unanimous decision and stretch his winning streak to four at the time.

It goes down Friday, November 6, live in U.S. primetime from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. North American fans can watch it live on Prime Video with an Amazon Prime membership.

The 29-year-old faces Japanese ace Taiki "Silent Sniper" Naito in a flyweight kickboxing matchup that doubles as the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 49: Gabriel vs. Magomedov .

Now they meet again under kickboxing rules, a format that suits the Japanese fighter better, and Kongthoranee is looking to go 2-0 in the rivalry.

Kongthoranee Admits Kickboxing Against Naito Is Scarier

The Thai veteran knows the switch in rules favors his opponent, and he is not pretending otherwise. His message to Naito is that the format will not change the outcome.

"Facing Taiki in kickboxing does look scarier than fighting against him in Muay Thai, but I still believe I can get the job done. Here's my message to Taiki – no matter the rules, Muay Thai or kickboxing, I will definitely be your nightmare," Kongthoranee said.

Kongthoranee is a three-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai World Champion with a 73-20 career record and a 12-6 ONE Championship slate, and he made his kickboxing debut in September with a decision win.

Naito Wants to Win the Kickboxing Belt First, Return to Muay Thai Afterward

Naito has his own clear priorities heading into the rematch. The Japanese striker is focused on kickboxing and has a specific order in mind for his goals.

"I want to win this match first, and then I want to win the kickboxing title next. So, I want to focus on kickboxing right now. I want to get the kickboxing belt first, and then return to Muay Thai fights afterward," Naito explained.

A three-fight winning streak and the kickboxing rules working in his favor give Naito reasons for optimism. He lost the first meeting in Muay Thai, but the format change could be exactly what he needs to settle the score and move closer to the vacant belt he wants.

Kongthoranee Sees the Vacant Flyweight Kickboxing Title as a Huge Opportunity

Kongthoranee has his sights set on bigger things than avenging a single result. With the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title vacant, he views the matchup as a direct route to the top of the division.

"Right now, the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title is vacant, so I view this as a huge opportunity. Winning this fight would be another major step for me. I'm going to give it 100 percent to elevate myself to the top spot," he said.

A second win over Naito, this time in kickboxing, would give Kongthoranee a strong case for the title shot and take his rivalry with the Japanese star to 2-0. Both men are chasing the same belt, and the winner will leave Bangkok as the frontrunner.

Watch ONE Fight Night 49 live on Prime Video at 9 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. PST on Friday, November 6.