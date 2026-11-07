South Korean strawweight force Lee Seung Cheol overcomes an early submission threat to force a second-round tap out against Nazareth Lalthazuala at ONE Fight Night 49.

The clash opened with a burst of high-level grappling, with Lalthazuala quickly taking control on the canvas.

ONE Fight Night 49 saw an interesting showdown between South Korea's Lee "The Flash" Seung Cheol and Indian prospect Nazareth "The Northstar" Lalthazuala. Cheol was able to keep his dominant streak alive, submitting Lalthazuala with a rear-naked choke at 3:04 of the second round. This dramatic loss marked Lalthazuala's first loss of his professional career, pushing Cheol to a remarkable 14-fight winning streak.

The 25-year-old Indian star stayed in a dominant position during the opening round, threatening Cheol with submission attempts and putting him under serious pressure. However, the South Korean remained calm and composed, defending himself well and escaping tight choke holds in dangerous spots. He successfully made it through the five-minute round, returning to his corner for a reset.

Complete Second-Round Turnaround

When the second round began, Cheol flipped the script completely, taking full control with overwhelming force. He trapped Lalthazuala against the ropes and unleashed a heavy ground-and-pound attack on him.

Although Lalthazuala tried to create space with up-kicks, his opponent's unrelenting pressure forced the fight back to the mat. Eventually, Cheol won the scramble and seized his opponent's back, flattening him out and finally sinking in a tight rear-naked choke that forced the tap.

Strawweight Championship Pursuits

With yet another finish under his belt, Cheol has firmly cemented his name among the division's top title contenders. With a current 14-1 professional record, Cheol is making a compelling case for a potential shot at ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Joshua Pacio. His ironclad submission defense, alongside his explosive fight-ending instincts, continues to prove to the world that the South Korean finish-master belongs right at the top of the division.