Brazilian lightweight MMA fighter Lucas Gabriel has a big night ahead of him and a bigger prize in mind.

This main event tilt is a pivotal one for the lightweight division. Two fighters at the peak of their powers will collide, and the winner could emerge as the next challenger for the ONE Lightweight MMA World Title.

The 26-year-old will face undefeated ONE Championship newcomer Magomed Magomedov in the main event of ONE Fight Night 49, airing live in U.S. primetime from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, November 6.

That belt will be contested hours earlier when champion Christian Lee defends against submission grappling champion Tye Ruotolo at The Inner Circle 37 earlier that day, giving the main event an extra layer of significance.

Gabriel Sees Openings in Magomedov's Stand-Up at ONE Fight Night 49

Gabriel has done his homework on Magomedov and believes he has found the soft spot. He is confident he holds the edge in every phase of the fight.

"He tends to rely more on grappling, which often leaves openings in his stand-up game. I believe I have the advantage in every area. My jiu-jitsu is much better, and I also believe my striking is superior," Gabriel said.

Magomedov, 31, comes in with a 15-0 record and has stopped his last five opponents, so the Brazilian knows he is facing a proven finisher. Gabriel's blend of striking and a black belt ground game gives him multiple ways to blunt the Bahrain-based fighter's strengths.

Gabriel Wants the Finish, Will Not Leave the Result to the Judges

The Phuket Fight Club product, who is motivated by family, is not looking to sit back and collect points. He is hunting a stoppage against an opponent who has never tasted defeat.

"I want to finish the fight, no matter how it happens. Beating an undefeated opponent is always a great thing for your career. I don't want to leave the decision in the judges' hands. My goal is to take control and find a way to get the finish," he explained.

A finish would give Gabriel his sixth ONE Championship victory and spoil the debut of a fighter who is also chasing a crack at the lightweight crown. Magomedov has everything to gain from a perfect start in ONE Championship, and the Brazilian understands that stopping him would send the strongest possible message.

Gabriel Expects a Title Shot After Beating Undefeated Powerhouse

The Brazilian is not shy about where he sees himself after November 6. In his view, a win in the main event leaves ONE Championship with only one logical next step.

"After this fight, I believe I'll get a shot at the title because there won't be anywhere else for them to go with me," Gabriel said.

For Magomedov, a win would mean a flawless ONE Championship debut, an unbeaten record intact, and a strong claim to the same opportunity. Only one of them can leave Bangkok as the frontrunner for lightweight gold, and with the title fight between Lee and Ruotolo taking place earlier, the outcome will help shape the division's immediate future.

Watch ONE Fight Night 49 live on Prime Video at 9 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. PST on Friday, November 6.