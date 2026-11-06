Undefeated promotional newcomer Magomed "Muhammad" Magomedov is about to make his ONE Championship debut in the biggest spot on the card.

It is a huge opportunity for a fighter who accepted the matchup on short notice after Gabriel's original opponent, Alibeg Rasulov, was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Stepping in to headline a U.S. primetime show in his first ONE Championship appearance is a challenge few fighters would take, but Magomedov has not hesitated. He is up to the challenge.

Magomedov is Preparing for Every Scenario in ONE Fight Night 49 Headliner

Despite the spotlight and the short notice, Magomedov is approaching the main event with the same mindset that has carried him through 15 straight wins. He is focused on being ready for anything that happens inside the ring.

"I am preparing for this fight just as seriously as I have prepared for my previous fights. Every fight is important to me. I prepare for different scenarios and want to be ready for anything that might happen inside the ," Magomedov said.

Magomedov, a Master of Sport in MMA from KHK Dagestan, brings a perfect 15-0 career record into the ring. Entering ONE Championship on the main event stage is a significant step up, but nothing in his tone suggests the occasion is too big for him.

The ONE Championship Newcomer Wants to Impose His Will

Magomedov has studied his opponent and identified where he believes the matchup tilts in his favor. His game plan is built around forcing Gabriel to fight at his tempo.

"As far as I understand, my opponent has a good Muay Thai background, but he can also wrestle. I believe my main advantages could be constant pressure and wrestling. I want to impose my pace on him, control the fight, and use my strengths," he explained.

Gabriel is a well-rounded fighter with a 5-0 ONE Championship record who has not lost since joining the promotion, though one of his six appearances was later declared a no contest. Magomedov's wrestling-based pressure will test whether the Brazilian can keep the fight where he wants it against a fighter who has never lost.

Magomedov Expects a Competitive Fight at ONE Fight Night 49

The undefeated newcomer is not predicting an easy night. He has acknowledged the quality of the opponent across from him and made clear that he intends to do whatever it takes to leave Bangkok with his perfect record intact.

"I expect a competitive fight and am ready for any scenario. I am stepping into the to win, and I will do everything possible to achieve the result I want," he said.

With a potential title shot waiting for Gabriel and an unbeaten record on the line for Magomedov, the stakes on both sides of the main event are enormous. A debut victory over a man who just beat Ok Rae Yoon would instantly make Magomedov one of the most talked-about names in the lightweight division.