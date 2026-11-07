Undefeated lightweight force Magomed Magomedov survives a wild late reversal against Lucas Gabriel to earn a high-stakes split decision win at ONE Fight Night 49.

Once the dust settled after fifteen brutal minutes of nonstop action, Magomedov earned a split-decision victory, improving his perfect professional record to 16-0.

Inside Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium, the Bahrain-based Dagestani powerhouse battled through a fierce test to keep his unblemished record intact. Standing across from him at ONE Fight Night 49 was Brazilian icon Lucas Gabriel, a dangerous contender riding a six-fight winning streak in ONE and bringing heavyweight-level power to the matchup.

Saying yes to a short-notice five-round headliner for a promotional debut might be a scary task for most. However, undefeated phenom Magomed Magomedov isn't like most. He is out to prove that he is cut from a different cloth.

Top Pressure vs. Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Wizardry

Right from the opening bell, Magomedov showed his intent to take control with his signature Dagestani style.

The 31-year-old newcomer relied on explosive double-legs and suffocating top pressure, pinning down his dangerous opponents' guard. However, Garbiel, who trains alongside former ONE World Champion John Lineker, was not one to back down easily. He fired back with lethal submission attempts and heavy counter-strikes every chance he got.

Magomedov's unrelenting pace and control time helped him build an early lead on the judges' scorecards. However, the Brazilian proved to be a tough nut to crack.

Surviving the Late Round Chaos

The third and final round turned the tables completely, transforming a tactical masterclass into a genuine heart-in-your-throat thriller.

Soon after Magomedov secured top position once again, Gabriel sprang into a desperate, lightning-fast reversal as the Dagestani tried to improve his position. He successfully trapped Magomedov against the ropes, after which he launched a brutal barrage of grounded knees and punches.

However, Magomedov did not lose his cool. He kept his cool, showing a cast-iron chin, and defended his neck. Moreover, he weathered the storm right until the final bell sounded.

Next Stop: World Title Contendership

With two judges scoring the fight in his favor, Magomedov aced the toughest test of his career with flying colors.

He handed Gabriel his first official loss in the promotion, making an immediate statement at the top of the lightweight division. Stepping in on short notice and defeating a top contender is no easy task, and Magomedov launched himself straight into the title picture, proving that he is every bit as good as advertised.