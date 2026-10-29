Brazilian MMA fighter Lucas Gabriel has more than a world title shot driving him at ONE Fight Night 49.

A win over Magomedov, who arrives with a perfect 15-0 record in his ONE Championship debut, would make that case impossible to ignore.

Gabriel boasts an 11-1 (1 NC) career record and 5-0 (1 NC) mark in ONE Championship, and he knows this is a pivotal moment in his career. Most recently, he defeated former ONE Lightweight MMA World Champion Ok Rae Yoon to put his name in the title conversation.

The 26-year-old faces undefeated Dagestani-born debutant Magomed Magomedov in the main event on Friday, November 6. North American fans can watch it live in U.S. primetime on Prime Video .

Gabriel Says His Daughter Is the Biggest Joy in His Life

The Brazilian has been clear about where his priorities sit when the training sessions end. For Gabriel, family is not a distraction from the fight game – it is the fuel behind it.

"My daughter is the biggest joy in my life. And I do love spending my free time with my family. We enjoy having picnics, which my daughter absolutely loves, and going to the beach," said Gabriel, who trains at Phuket Fight Club in Thailand.

A 26-year-old fighting in the main event of a U.S. primetime card who describes his ideal downtime as a picnic with his daughter is a reminder that the athletes competing at the highest level of the sport carry full lives on either side of the competitive fire.

Gabriel Wants to Take His Daughter to Brazil to See His Family

Distance is the cost that Gabriel's career in Phuket extracts from the family relationships he values most. His description of where he would go if he could leave tomorrow captures what a fighter based abroad for his sport gives up in exchange for the competitive environment that produces world-class results.

"If I could just travel tomorrow without a worry in the world, I'd go to Brazil to visit my family and let them spend time with my daughter. She's grown so much, and I'd love for them to see how much she's changed. Being able to share those moments with my family would mean a lot to me," he explained.

Magomedov's 15-0 record and the significance of a ONE Championship main event debut make November 6 a night that demands Gabriel's full focus, and the family in Brazil watching from home will be cheering for the result that brings the next chapter of his career one step closer.

Gabriel's Biggest Goal is to Be ONE World Champion

The personal warmth behind Gabriel's family reflections does not soften the competitive ambition that has produced a stellar 11-1(1 NC) record against quality opposition. When he turns to the sport, the language shifts entirely.

"My biggest goal is to become a World Champion and leave my mark on the sport. I want to be remembered as the best and most well-rounded fighter. I want my career to mean something and to be recognized for everything I've accomplished inside the cage," he said.

Gabriel was originall slated to face Alibeg Rasulov at ONE Fight Night 49, but an injury forced the Russian out of the tilt. Magomedov know replaces him and brings a perfect record into the matchup.

A win over a 15-0 debutant in the main event of ONE Fight Night 49 would deliver the kind of statement performance that puts a title shot in reach and gives his daughter, his wife Fernanda, and the family in Brazil something to celebrate from wherever they are watching. November 6 is where that investment pays its biggest dividend yet.