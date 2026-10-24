NEW Lucía Yépez Survives a Late Scare to Defend RAF Gold Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Lucía Yépez controlled much of her RAF strawweight title defence against Sarah Hildebrandt, only for the Olympic champion to make the closing stretch far less comfortable.

From This Article 1 . Hildebrandt’s Late Rally Leaves Yépez Clinging to One Point

Lucía Yépez retained her Real American Freestyle women’s strawweight championship with an 8–7 victory over Sarah Hildebrandt at RAF 14 on Friday night at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. For much of the contest, the Ecuadorian appeared to have established control. Hildebrandt’s late scoring surge, however, reduced the advantage to a single point and left Yépez needing to protect her lead until the finish. Hildebrandt’s Late Rally Leaves Yépez Clinging to One Point Hildebrandt scored first, but Yépez responded and gradually took command of the contest. The champion found ways to add points while defending the American’s attacks, forcing Hildebrandt to chase the match rather than dictate its pace. Yépez built a multi-point cushion, putting herself in position to retain the belt without needing a dramatic finish of her own. Hildebrandt refused to let the contest drift away. Her late scoring run cut deeply into the deficit, turning what had looked like a comfortable defence into a narrow decision. Yépez held on for the 8–7 win.

The finish made the result more than a routine entry in the champion’s record. Yépez had built the advantage that carried her through the match, but she also had to withstand the final rally of an opponent capable of turning a points contest around in a matter of seconds. The margin was narrow; the challenge came from a wrestler whose credentials left little room for complacency. View this post on Instagram A post shared by WrestlersGrind (@wrestlersgrind) Yépez Just Beat the Olympic Champion She Once Admired The matchup carried a personal dimension beyond the title. Yépez won silver in women’s freestyle wrestling at 53kg at the 2024 Paris Olympics, while Hildebrandt claimed gold at 50kg after winning bronze at Tokyo 2020. Both arrived in RAF with Olympic medals, but Hildebrandt was also a former RAF strawweight champion before Yépez took over the division. There was history between them, too. Yépez had expressed admiration for Hildebrandt before the contest. DQuiños EC reported that the broadcast recounted how Hildebrandt had given Yépez a pair of wrestling shoes when the Ecuadorian was younger. The athlete she once looked up to was now trying to take her championship away. That connection adds context to a result that already mattered competitively. Yépez was not simply defending a belt against an Olympic champion; she was facing a former titleholder whose career had helped shape her own ambitions in wrestling. She left RAF 14 with the championship still hers, having beaten one of the sport’s most decorated competitors in a contest that demanded composure until the end.