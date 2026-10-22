The UFC flyweight champion recognizes Jasudavicius' recent win over Erin Blanchfield but believes other contenders may be better positioned to challenge for the title.

Speaking to Ag Fight, the Brazilian acknowledged the significance of Jasudavicius' latest victory but pointed to Grasso as another option, citing the former champion's recent performances.

Jasudavicius strengthened her case for a title shot by defeating Blanchfield by unanimous decision on Oct. 17. However, Silva, who previously defeated the Canadian in her UFC debut in 2022, believes there are other contenders who may be better positioned to challenge for the belt.

Natalia Silva has yet to find out who she will face in her first title defense after becoming the UFC women's flyweight champion earlier this month. While Jasmine Jasudavicius has made a case for a title shot following her win over Erin Blanchfield at UFC Edmonton on Saturday, Silva believes other fighters, including former champion Alexa Grasso , also deserve an opportunity.

"She beat Erin Blanchfield, but I think there are other girls who are in a better position," Silva began. "I've already fought Jasmine and beaten her, so I don't know. She deserves it, and she's coming off a good win against someone who was doing really well in the division. But there are other girls who deserve it too, like Alexa Grasso, who's coming off some very dominant wins. Whatever the UFC decides, I'm here to fight. If you want to be a dominant champion, you have to beat anyone."

In fact, Grasso is currently ranked No. 2 in the division and is coming off two consecutive wins over Maycee Barber and Manon Fiorot.

Natalia Silva Leaves Title Defense Decision to UFC

Despite expressing her opinion on the title picture, Silva is not demanding a specific opponent for her first defense. The Brazilian said she wants to face fighters coming off wins but stressed that the final decision rests with the promotion.

"I want to fight girls who are coming off wins, of course," Silva said. "Whatever the UFC decides, I'm here for it. I'm here to fight and defend my title. Choosing the opponent is more up to them than it is up to me."

Silva became the UFC flyweight champion after defeating Wang Cong by unanimous decision at UFC 332 on Oct. 3. The Brazilian had originally been scheduled to face Valentina Shevchenko, but the former champion withdrew due to an injury and vacated the title.