Jasmine Jasudavicius is coming off one of the most high-profile wins of her career and is now aiming for a UFC women's flyweight title fight.

Jasmine Jasudavicius has thrown her name into the hat of title contenders in the UFC women's flyweight division. Not only is she calling for a title shot, but she knows exactly which card she wants to fight on, and it's the one heading to her home province of Ontario on Jan. 30, 2027.

UFC 336 is when Jasmine Jasudavicius wants to fight next

Jasmine Jasudavicius is coming off what is arguably the biggest win of her career. At UFC Edmonton, on home soil, she defeated the streaking Erin Blanchfield. She completely outgrappled her to a unanimous decision win, leaving her on a two-fight win streak, with her previous win having been over Karine Silva in another unanimous decision at a Canadian event at UFC Fight Night 273.

She wants to continue her streak of fighting in Canada by heading to UFC 336 in Toronto, where she hopes to challenge newly-minted UFC women's flyweight champion Natália Silva in a rematch for the belt. Not only does she want to be champion, but she wants to be active, and at 37 years old, she isn't exactly in her physical prime anymore, so it's now or never (9:10):