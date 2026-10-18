Jasmine Jasudavicius is looking for a shot at UFC gold after defeating Erin Blanchfield at UFC Edmonton.

Jasudavicius entered the bout as the underdog against the No. 3 contender. However, she took early control by securing her takedowns, working towards dominant positions and threatening rear-naked chokes.

At UFC Edmonton, Jasudavicius used her wrestling and grappling to control the American, earning the biggest win of her UFC career and boosting her chances of getting a title shot.

The Canadian earned a unanimous decision victory on Oct. 17, after which she called for a title fight against newly crowned UFC women’s flyweight champion Natalia Silva.

Blanchfield found it hard to escape the Canadian’s grappling in the opening two rounds. Even though the American increased her striking output in the third round, her opponent secured another late takedown to close out the decision.

The victory pushed Jasudavicius's recent UFC run to seven wins in her last eight fights. After the win, she called out Silva.

“I want to cross paths with Natalia Silva again. We had a little bit of history before, so it would be an epic story,” she said in her post-fight interview.

Why Jasmine Jasudavicius Wants a Rematch With Natalia Silva

Jasmine Jasudavicius has history with Silva, which started when they first met in June 2022. Silva defeated the Canadian by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett. This defeat came in the Canadian's second UFC appearance.

The Brazilian used her striking along with nonstop pressure to limit Jasudavicius's wrestling impact and steal the show. Since that defeat, Jasudavicius has worked at establishing herself among the division’s top contenders. Her latest performance clearly shows her ability to control a highly ranked opponent on the ground, although a rematch with the champion would present a different challenge altogether.

Silva defeated Wang Cong by unanimous decision at UFC 332 on October 3 and claimed the vacant flyweight title. The Brazilian will not wait for Valentina Shevchenko, who is likely to return next year after vacating the title due to injury. Meanwhile, Dana White wants Silva to stay active, making a rematch with Manon Fiorot a potential option.