NEW Jasmine Jasudavicius defeats Erin Blanchfield to strengthen UFC title shot case

Jasmine Jasudavicius (L) defeats Erin Blanchfield (R) at UFC Edmonton Image credit: @ufc on Instagram and Imago

Jasmine Jasudavicius defeats Erin Blanchfield by unanimous decision at UFC Edmonton, strengthening her case for a shot at newly crowned flyweight champion Natalia Silva.

From This Article 1 . Jasmine Jasudavicius hands Erin Blanchfield decision loss in UFC Edmonton co-main event

UFC held its Fight Night event in Canada on October 17. The event took place at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. It was co-headlined by a women’s flyweight bout between Erin Blanchfield and Jasmine Jasudavicius, an important fight in the division, considering a title shot could be next for the winner. Blanchfield entered the bout against Jasudavicius riding high on confidence, on a two-fight win streak, having submitted Tracy Cortez in the second round in her most recent outing. Meanwhile, the Canadian fighter bounced back from her KO loss to Manon Fiorot with a decision victory over Karine Silva, and entered the bout against ‘Cold Blooded’ looking to extend her win streak to two. Jasmine Jasudavicius hands Erin Blanchfield decision loss in UFC Edmonton co-main event Blanchfield gained momentum with her striking, but Jasudavicius immediately shut it down. She took ‘Cold Blooded’ down and later got on her back, and the first round went like that, with the Canadian constantly hunting for a rear-naked choke, but the 27-year-old managed to survive the round.

The second round went pretty much the same as the first. Jasudavicius showed an incredible ground game, and her constant submission threat came close to a finish by arm triangle, but she couldn’t set it up perfectly. Heading into the third, Blanchfield needed a finish, as Jasudavicius had dominated both previous rounds. The American chased the 37-year-old, and the two had great striking exchanges, with ‘Cold Blooded’ having success with her striking and constantly pressing forward. However, with 1:30 left in the round, Jasudavicius tried to take Blanchfield down but couldn’t, so she pressed her against the cage with constant takedown threats. Jasudavicius took Blanchfield’s back, and when they separated, Blanchfield ended up on top and landed a couple of ground-and-pound strikes, but it was too late, and the round ended. The fight went to the judges, and all three scored it 29-28 in favor of Jasudavicius. With the impressive win, she extended her professional record to 16 wins. With the victory at UFC Edmonton, Jasudavicius has cemented herself as next in line for a title shot against newly crowned women’s flyweight champion Natalia Silva. That said, Alexa Grasso is also in the title mix after her brutal knockout win over Maycee Barber, followed by a unanimous decision victory over Manon Fiorot at UFC Noche this past September.