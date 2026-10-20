Mike Malott lauds Joaquin Buckley for handling the KO loss with class and not making any excuses.

Mike Malott is impressed with how Joaquin Buckley has handled his most recent knockout loss.

After the loss, "New Mansa" immediately watched the replay of himself being knocked out, accepted the defeat, praised Malott , and jokingly called it an AI clip because he could hardly believe what had just happened.

Buckley was sent to the shadow realm by Malott this past weekend in the main event of UFC Edmonton. In the second round of the welterweight contest, when both fighters met in the center of the octagon, Buckley tried to load a right hook and dipped his head. In that split second, the Canadian fighter unleashed a devastating knee to Buckley’s head, instantly shutting his lights out .

Mike Malott is impressed with Joaquin Buckley: " There's no excuses"

Mike Malott, during a recent sit-down with Ariel Helwani, lauded Joaquin Buckley for handling the UFC Edmonton loss like a real fighter and 'not crawling under a rock and going MIA for a while,' or making all sorts of excuses. "Proper," said:

“It's very redeeming and endearing. It's genuine, because a loss like that, 99% of people want to crawl under a rock and not be seen. He's like, ‘I own it when I win, and I own it when I lose.’.. There's no excuses. He's not like, ‘I was sick going into the fight’ or ‘I had a bad training camp.’ He's like, ‘Damn, caught me.’ How do you not like the guy? I thought it was a funny video, but also genuine. Good for him, man."

Check out Mike Malott's comments about Joaquin Buckley below:

Buckley has also issued a post-loss statement and stated he’s going to return to training ASAP, change a few gyms, work on his technique, and bounce back.

Mike Malott Announces Himself as the "Best Welterweight In the World"

Mike Malott wants to fight on home turf again. The Canadian is game to enter the octagon again early next year at UFC 336 in Toronto. He told Ariel Helwani:

“I've kind of cemented myself as the Canadian guy in the big fight on the Canadian cards, and I wanna keep that momentum going. I love fighting at home. I love having the opportunity to represent my country at home in the UFC."