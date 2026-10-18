UFC fighters, including Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns, react to Mike Malott’s spectacular knee knockout of Joaquin Buckley at UFC Edmonton.

In the second round, Malott landed a perfectly timed knee that sent Buckley’s mouthguard flying and left him unconscious. The referee stepped in quickly to stop the fight at 2:32.

Malott’s spectacular knockout has the whole MMA community talking and has drawn widespread praise from fellow UFC fighters, including fighters he has shared the octagon with.

Mike Malott delivered an impressive performance in front of his home crowd last night in the headliner of UFC Edmonton, which took place at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. The Canadian landed a brutal knee knockout on Joaquin Buckley to secure the victory.

The finish quickly caught the attention of several UFC fighters, including Belal Muhammad, Gilbert Burns, Tatiana Suarez, and Arnold Allen, who shared their reactions online.

Muhammad appeared to use Malott’s victory to promote his YouTube channel, writing on X, “I did say he can finish on the feet just start watching my YouTube.”

While Muhammad focused on his own prediction, former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns was more direct in his reaction to the finish.

“Wow what a finish by @Michael.Malott 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #UFCEdmonton,” Burns wrote.

Burns previously shared the octagon with Malott in April, when the Canadian knocked him out.

Meanwhile, strawweight contender Tatiana Suarez was stunned by the knockout, posting a brief reaction on X. She wrote, “Omg #UFCEdmonton.”

Featherweight contender Arnold Allen also praised Malott, describing it simply as a “Beauty of a finish.”

Check out the reactions below via MMA Crazy below:

With the impressive knockout victory over Buckley, Malott extended his win streak to five. The spectacular KO also earned him the Performance of the Night bonus.

What’s next for Mike Malott and Joaquin Buckley?

After the victory, Malott said that for his next UFC outing, he is targeting someone from the top five, or at least the top 10, in the welterweight division.

As for Buckley, this defeat is a huge upset. The loss marked his third straight, following earlier losses to Kamaru Usman and Sean Brady. The American will now look to regroup, address the issues exposed in his latest outing, and bounce back in his next fight.