Watch Mike Malott land a brutal second-round knee knockout to stop Joaquin Buckley at UFC Edmonton, extending his winning streak to five with a spectacular finish.

Both fighters opened the contest by exchanging strikes on the feet. Malott found some success with his head kicks but couldn't inflict significant damage on Buckley.

Buckley entered the bout on a two-fight losing skid, both losses via decision. Meanwhile, Malott was full of confidence after knocking out Gilbert Burns this past April. That confidence, along with his four-fight win streak, showed again as the Canadian delivered one spectacular knockout to win the bout and extend the streak to five.

Joaquin Buckley and Mike Malott welterweight bout headlined UFC Edmonton, which went down last night at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Buckley responded with a sharp left hook in the final 30 seconds of the round, landing one of the more notable strikes of the opening five minutes. However, Malott appeared comfortable throughout the exchanges, making it a closely contested round.

In the second round, Malott pressed Buckley against the cage and landed strikes before the pair separated and returned to the center of the octagon.

The Canadian then found the decisive opening, landing a perfectly timed knee that sent Buckley's mouthguard flying and left him unconscious. Malott followed up with one additional strike before the referee rushed in to stop the contest.

The spectacular finish came at 2:32 of the second round. The result also marked another major moment in his career as he delivered a memorable performance in front of the Canadian crowd. The brutal knee KO stunned the MMA world and earned him the Performance of the Night bonus.

Watch Mike Malott’s knee KO of Joaquin Buckley below:

Mike Malott calls for a top-10 opponent after UFC Edmonton knockout

Following the impressive finish, Malott made it clear that he wants to take another major step up in competition. Speaking during his octagon interview, the Canadian expressed confidence that his improving performances would help him climb the welterweight rankings. He then hinted at his next target, suggesting he wants to face someone from the top 10 ranked contenders in his next outing.

“I see a lot of dangerous guys in the top 10, but I keep fighting better and better and more dangerous guys, and my performances keep getting better. So, I think that climb is just going to continue. “Somebody in the top, you know, I don't know, top 10 at very least, maybe top five next, baby. Let's go,” Malott said.

Check out Mike Malott’s comments below: