Joaquin Buckley plans to retire after his next UFC fight, revealing how his knockout loss to Mike Malott and his grandmother’s advice changed his plans.

“That fight right there, it was devastating, and it really affected my family – the people that's closest to me,” Buckley said.

The 32-year-old welterweight shared the announcement in an Instagram video on Thursday explaining that the defeat had taken a toll on his family and forced him to rethink his future in the sport. His grandmother’s emotional reaction, in particular, played a major role in his decision to step away from fighting.

Joaquin “New Mansa” Buckley says his next UFC appearance will be the last fight of his MMA career. The announcement comes after his knockout loss to Mike Malott at UFC Edmonton.

Buckley’s Grandmother Urged Him to Retire

Buckley explained that hearing his grandmother pray for him and urge him to leave the sport made him reconsider the risks of continuing his career.

“Listening to my grandmother speak and listening to her pray for me over the phone, and really being upset, and her telling me to retire and really kind of get away from fighting and get away from the sport because your mind is your biggest tool and your biggest asset, and you don't want to lose it,” he said.

After reflecting on her advice, Buckley decided he wanted one final appearance inside the Octagon. He admitted that walking away after a defeat would be difficult, particularly because his children are a major motivation behind his fighting career.

“But, with that being said, I just told her to pray for me and allow me to grace that octagon just one more time, because I can't leave on a loss,” Buckley added.

Buckley Wants One Last Fight Before Retirement

Buckley most recently suffered a second-round knockout defeat to Mike Malott in the UFC Edmonton main event last Saturday, extending his losing streak to three fights. Before the setback, he had put together a six-fight winning streak, including victories over Stephen Thompson and Colby Covington.

Despite the difficult stretch, Buckley wants to make his final fight count. He hasn't announced an opponent or date for his farewell bout.

“This the last one,” Buckley said. “But we're gonna make the last one the best one.”

For Buckley, the decision marks a significant shift after years of competing at the highest level. His final appearance will offer him one more opportunity to leave the sport on his own terms.