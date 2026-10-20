A viral video captured a forceful police takedown at Rogers Place, while Sean Strickland’s trip to Edmonton also produced a tense street confrontation before fight night.

The man appears to lie motionless on the floor afterward. The footage may also show an officer using a Taser, although the clip does not make that entirely clear.

The video, shared on X by the account Just Bins on Sunday, captures a disturbance involving spectators, arena security, and Edmonton police. In the middle of the commotion, one officer grabs a man from behind, lifts him off the floor, and throws him backwards in a suplex-like takedown. The impact is difficult to miss.

The action at UFC Edmonton kept fans busy inside the Octagon, but one clip that gained attention after the Saturday event came from the stands. It showed a confrontation at Rogers Place that ended with an Edmonton police officer throwing a man to the floor.

What happened before the recording began is unknown, leaving the events that led to the confrontation unclear. MMA Fighting and Daily Hive reported that they had contacted Edmonton police for comment but had not received a response at the time of publication.

UFC in Edmonton. https://t.co/q1P17wWQYz — Just Bins (@JustBins) October 18, 2026

Sean Strickland’s Edmonton Walk Also Ended in a Confrontation

The crowd footage was not the only confrontation connected to UFC Edmonton to circulate online. Earlier in the week, Sean Strickland filmed himself walking through downtown when someone appeared to believe the UFC fighter was recording them.

Strickland explained that his phone was pointed at himself, but the exchange continued. The person confronted him and followed him down the street, warning him about filming people without permission.

“When you do that kind of sh*t, ask permission for real, man. That will get you killed out here for real. I’m serious,” the person told him.

Sean Strickland got chased down by a homeless person in Canada for filming 😭 “Motherf*cker that’ll get you killed out here” https://t.co/OnPqKxuKwD — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) October 15, 2026

Strickland was in Edmonton to support teammate Melissa Croden, who fought Chelsea Chandler at the October 17 event. He was not competing on the card himself. His street encounter had already attracted attention before fight night, while the video from Rogers Place emerged after the event.

The two incidents were separate, but both became part of the wider conversation around UFC Edmonton beyond what happened inside the Octagon.