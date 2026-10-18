NEW Joaquin Buckley Issues First Statement After Brutal UFC Edmonton KO Loss to Mike Malott Drew Zuhosky Edited by

The UFC announces Joaquin Buckley's return bout [Image Credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire]

UFC welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley has issued a statement after being knocked out this weekend by Canada’s Mike Malott.

"New Mansa" looked to snap his two-fight losing skid and returned to the octagon to face the surging Malott in the main event of UFC Edmonton. However, the American fighter could not return to winning ways and was knocked out in the second round. Mike Malott Closed Out UFC Edmonton In Style with Second-Round KO Right after the opening bell, Buckley tried to make things chaotic at UFC Edmonton. He was closing distance effectively while threatening Malott. Although both 170-pounders had their moments in the opening round, neither was able to land a fight-ending blow, although they continued to exchange strikes at a high pace. In the second round, Buckley immediately began dictating the pace and looked to walk Malott down. However, when the two engaged in the clinch, Malott landed multiple knees to the midsection, hurting Buckley. After that, when they met in the center of the octagon, Buckley attempted to load up a right hook and dipped his head. During the exchange, Malott landed a knee flush to Buckley’s head, sending "New Mansa" crashing to the canvas as his mouthguard flew out.

"Proper" followed him to the ground and prepared to ground-and-pound, but the referee quickly stepped in to save Buckley from further punishment. Check out the finish below: Joaquin Buckley's Post-Loss Statement Joaquin Buckley has spoken for the first time after his loss at UFC Edmonton. Although the fight did not go his way, Buckley believes he did a good job selling the fight throughout the week with his antics and by playing the heel. He said: "The fight didn't go my way. Not at all. There were a lot of expectations, man, for me to go out there and knock Malott out, but at the end of the day people were entertained. People enjoyed the show, and I truly believe that what I did at the end of the day helped bring more eyes to the game... I’m gonna get back to work. I’m not gonna stop; I’m gonna keep moving forward.” Lastly, Buckley said that he’s going to visit different gyms after the UFC Edmonton loss to improve. Check out Joaquin Buckley's comments below: Joaquin Buckley Reacts After Watching Malott Knockout Joaquin Buckley was left in disbelief after watching the replay of his knockout loss to Mike Malott. Reacting to the clip, "New Mansa" said: “That’s gotta be AI. He put me out like that? That motherf*cker slept my a*s.” Check out Joaquin Buckley's reaction below: