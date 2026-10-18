Dana White Jokingly Calls for Joaquin Buckley’s UFC Exit After Loss While Addressing Handshake Drama
Dana White jokingly suggested Joaquin Buckley should leave the UFC after his loss, while also addressing the drama surrounding his post-fight handshake.
Fight week puts fighters through a lot. Heavy weight cuts, last training camps, and the mental grind can push anyone to their limits. Some fighters also slip into a character during fight week to build up the hype around their fight.
Joaquin Buckley is one of those fighters. He previously acted like he couldn't walk due to a heavy weight cut, and this time around he ignored Dana White during the ceremonial weigh-ins. After his recent loss, White couldn't help but react in his own hilarious way.
Dana White Jokes About Cutting Joaquin Buckley After Viral Handshake Snub At UFC Weigh-Ins
The UFC boss says he wasn't bothered when Buckley refused to shake his hand at the weigh-ins, explaining that he has been in the fight business long enough not to take things like that personally. However, he couldn't resist joking about the situation afterward, saying, “As soon as he lost, I told Hunter, ‘Cut him.’”
It was a brutal loss for Buckley at UFC Canada. Mike Malott knocked out 'New Mansa' at 2:28 of the second round to win the main event, with a perfectly timed knee landing flush on the chin that led to a devastating KO. Buckley has since broken his silence after the loss.
Joaquin Buckley Breaks Silence After Brutal KO Loss To Mike Malott
Buckley has spoken out for the first time since his knockout loss to Mike Malott. He believes his actions during fight week helped bring more attention to the sport and says he has no plans of stopping despite the result.
“I truly believe what I did helped bring more eyes to the game. I’m gonna get back to work. I’m not gonna stop, I’m gonna keep moving forward,” ‘New Mansa’ Said on the recent video.
The 32-year-old was once in the title contention conversation, but back-to-back losses have made that path a lot harder. Despite the brutal defeat, Buckley is determined to bounce back and keep pushing forward, though getting back into title contention is going to be a serious uphill battle from here.