Dana White Jokingly Calls for Joaquin Buckley’s UFC Exit After Loss While Addressing Handshake Drama

Dana White jokingly suggested Joaquin Buckley should leave the UFC after his loss, while also addressing the drama surrounding his post-fight handshake.

Fight week puts fighters through a lot. Heavy weight cuts, last training camps, and the mental grind can push anyone to their limits. Some fighters also slip into a character during fight week to build up the hype around their fight.

Joaquin Buckley is one of those fighters. He previously acted like he couldn't walk due to a heavy weight cut, and this time around he ignored Dana White during the ceremonial weigh-ins. After his recent loss, White couldn't help but react in his own hilarious way.

Dana White Jokes About Cutting Joaquin Buckley After Viral Handshake Snub At UFC Weigh-Ins

The UFC boss says he wasn't bothered when Buckley refused to shake his hand at the weigh-ins, explaining that he has been in the fight business long enough not to take things like that personally. However, he couldn't resist joking about the situation afterward, saying, “As soon as he lost, I told Hunter, ‘Cut him.’”