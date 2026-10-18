Jasmine Jasudavicius claims the title of MMA’s best women’s grappler, backing up her confidence with an impressive submission win over Jessica Andrade.

One of Jasudavicius' most standout performances came at UFC 315 in May 2025. In a thrilling matchup against former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade in Montreal, the Canadian pulled off a brilliant first-round rear-naked choke submission at 2:40, earning one of the biggest victories of her career.

Jasmine Jasudavicius Has the Results to Back Up Her Claim

Backing up her bold claim is an impressive résumé. Jasudavicius boasts four submission wins in her professional MMA career, as noted on her official UFC profile. Yet, establishing herself as the best grappler in women’s MMA is no small feat, especially in a division packed with elite ground specialists.

Jasmine Jasudavicius has made a strong statement about her grappling skills: "I am the best women's grappler in the world." The Canadian UFC flyweight has earned a solid reputation for controlling opponents on the mat, and her confidence shows in the progress she's made inside the Octagon.

She went as far as to admit that Andrade may have underestimated her skills during the fight.

The impressive finish showcased her ability to transition from takedowns to dominant ground control and ultimately find the submission. Andrade came into the contest with a wealth of experience, making the victory an important statement about Jasudavicius' development as a grappler.

Training out of Niagara Top Team, Jasudavicius has continued to steadily establish herself as a serious contender in the women's flyweight division. Her submission skills are a major part of her overall game, although her broader record also includes decision and knockout victories

Can the Canadian Contender Prove She's the Best?

By declaring herself the best women's grappler in MMA, Jasudavicius is certainly raising the stakes.

"I'm very thankful for my skills and abilities, and I just try to be the best in the world."

The sport is packed with several accomplished grapplers, and making such bold claims naturally invites comparisons against the division's toughest competitors. Her victory over Andrade showcases a compelling example of what she can accomplish when she gets an opponent to the ground.

Still, the ultimate test will be consistently demonstrating those skills against elite opposition. For now, Jasudavicius has made her confidence clear. Whether she can turn that bold declaration into an undisputed reputation will depend on what she delivers in her upcoming challenges.