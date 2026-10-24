NEW Roque Conceicao to face Nilson Rojas in promotional debut at UFC 335 Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Nilson Rojas, fighting Roque Conceicao in December. IMAGO/ Xinhua.

The Brazilian flyweight earned his UFC contract with a first-round submission on Dana White's Contender Series, while Rojas looks to bounce back from the first loss of his career.

From This Article 1 . Roque Conceicao Looks to Carry DWCS Momentum into UFC Debut

Roque Conceicao is set to face Nilson Rojas at UFC 335 on Dec. 12 in Las Vegas. MMA Junkie first reported the flyweight matchup, which has yet to be officially announced by the UFC. Conceicao earned his contract with a first-round submission victory over Alexander Chavez on Dana White's Contender Series earlier this month. The Brazilian enters his UFC debut with a 12-3 professional record and will look to maintain his momentum when he makes his first appearance inside the Octagon. Roque Conceicao Looks to Carry DWCS Momentum into UFC Debut Conceicao secured his UFC contract with an impressive performance against Chavez, finishing the fight with a triangle choke in the first round. The victory marked his second appearance on DWCS after losing to Imanol Rodriguez in his first attempt to earn a UFC contract in 2025.

The Brazilian has established himself as a dangerous finisher, with 11 of his 12 professional victories coming by knockout or submission. He will now have the opportunity to showcase his skills on the UFC. Nilson Rojas Seeks First UFC Win After Debut Loss Rojas, meanwhile, will look to rebound after suffering the first defeat of his professional career in his UFC debut. The Peruvian entered the promotion with an undefeated 9-0 record but was knocked out by Bilal Hasan in the second round of their fight at UFC Shanghai on Aug. 29. Despite the setback, Rojas showed glimpses of his potential before Hasan stopped him with a right hand. The 27-year-old will now look to secure his first UFC victory against the Brazilian. The matchup offers both flyweights an opportunity to make an early statement in the division. Conceicao will aim to extend his winning streak and prove his DWCS performance was a sign of things to come, while Rojas hopes to put his first professional loss behind him.