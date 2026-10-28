Sean O’Malley calls a fight with Payton Talbott inevitable, praising the rising UFC bantamweight as Petr Yan’s title win reshapes the division.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, O’Malley made his feelings about Talbott clear.

That said, Petr Yan's reclaim of the bantamweight championship could cause O'Malley's next move to depend on the UFC's plans for the title picture.

Sean O'Malley believes that it is only a matter of time before there is a showdown with Payton Talbott. The former UFC Bantamweight Champion has been singing praises of the rising contender's abilities, admitting that he enjoys watching him compete, further adding intrigue to a potential matchup in the increasingly competitive 135-pound division.

“I remember watching him and being like, this (expletive deleted) is good. He’s very, very skilled. I’ve watched every fight. I enjoy watching him. I definitely feel like it’s inevitable that we’ll fight,” O’Malley said.

O'Malley's comments represent a massive development after Talbott repeatedly expressed interest in facing the former champ. The 28-year-old contender made his case stronger with a first-round TKO victory over former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 332 on October 3.

Talbott had previously suggested that a fight with O’Malley was discussed for the UFC’s White House event. O’Malley denied receiving an offer, but he has since acknowledged the appeal of the matchup.

Petr Yan’s Title Win Complicates the Picture

O'Malley's journey forward just took another interesting turn after Yan defeated Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 333 on Saturday to reclaim the bantamweight championship.

O’Malley had previously defeated Yan by split decision at UFC 280 in October 2022, giving him a strong argument for another title opportunity. However, Talbott might possibly emerge as an alternative opponent if the UFC decides to book Yan against someone else.

O’Malley has also defended Talbott against criticism of his recent résumé, noting that victories over former champions remain meaningful accomplishments.

For Talbott, a fight against O’Malley would provide an opportunity to establish himself among the division’s elite. For the former champion, it would offer a compelling matchup against a younger contender with growing momentum.

Although no bout has been officially announced, O’Malley’s comments suggest that the matchup remains a realistic possibility.