When Donald Trump offered the White House press secretary job to Dana White, it ignited an identity mix-up with a former Pentagon official who has a much different resume than the UFC boss.

The White House has been looking for a new Press Secretary since mid-October, after Katie Zacharia left the position following a brief five-day tenure.

Her name is Dana W. White, and she recently received a flood of text messages after Trump posted on Truth Social to give the UFC CEO the press secretary role. She didn't wait much longer to clear up the confusion.

President Donald Trump made headlines recently after offering Dana White the White House press secretary job on Saturday. Though the post was a joke, it led to a hilarious mix-up that put a second Dana White in the spotlight.

While the administration was actively searching for a candidate, Trump made a post on Truth Social offering the role to the UFC boss. He called White a "warrior" and joked that he should bring UFC fighters with him to help handle the media.

But the UFC boss isn't the only Dana White out there. While he has never worked in politics, a woman named Dana W. White actually has the perfect resume for the job.

She joined the Pentagon in April 2017 and served as assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs and chief Pentagon spokesperson under Defense Secretary Jim Mattis during Trump's first term. Because of her background, some political journalists claimed that she belonged on the real shortlist for the job.

Dana W. White quickly cleared the air on her LinkedIn profile and wished luck to the next press secretary, penning, "To everyone texting me congratulations: thank you, but you have the wrong Dana White. I've stood at a podium and taken questions from the Pentagon press corps. I have never stood in an octagon. I'd like to keep it that way. It is nice for once that, that Dana White is being confused with this Dana White. Best of luck to the next White House Press Secretary!"

Amid the chatter, Trump addressed the cryptic offer at the airport in West Palm Beach on Sunday, saying, "I will tell you, I was only kidding. But Dana loves the idea. And there's only one Dana. He's great. I don't know. He would be, you wouldn't mess around with him so much."

Despite an upcoming Monday meeting at the White House with Donald Trump, Dana White is unlikely to step away from his combat sports empire, with the UFC head already balancing executive roles across the promotion and Zuffa Boxing.