UFC BJJ 13 goes down tonight. Stay tuned to MMASucka for results as they happen throughout the night.

UFC BJJ 13 goes down tonight, with two vacant belts on the line. In the main event, ADCC champion William Tackett vies for middleweight gold when he goes up against the credentialed Jay Rodriguez. Before that, the bantamweight throne is also in need of an occupier following the vacation of divisional great Mikey Musumeci. Fighting for the championship, Musumeci's gymmate Jalen Fonacier goes to war with IBJJF standout Kleber Barboza.

Online Streaming: You can catch the entire UFC BJJ 13 card on UFC Fight Pass. The website is offering several different membership options, including monthly and yearly subscriptions of $9.99 and $61.99 respectively. They also include a BJJ Only Pass, which will grant viewers access to an extensive catalog of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu matches, as well as all UFC BJJ events for $29.99 every six months.

Catch the live results and full bout order for UFC BJJ 13 down below!