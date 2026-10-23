Arman Tsarukyan criticizes Jordan Burroughs for targeting Islam Makhachev in RAF and urges the wrestling legend to challenge elite freestyle wrestlers instead.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, the UFC lightweight contender urged Burroughs to call out Olympic-level freestyle wrestlers, specifically naming Razambek Zhamalov and Zaurbek Sidakov.

The controversy follows Burroughs’ dominant crossover victory over Sean Brady in RAF, which sparked discussions about a potential showdown with Makhachev. However, Tsarukyan was not impressed by the prospect, suggesting that Burroughs was choosing an easier path rather than testing himself against the best wrestlers in the sport.

Arman Tsarukyan has expressed his skepticism about Jordan Burroughs being interested in a fight against Islam Makhachev in the Real American Freestyle (RAF), arguing that the American wrestling legend should challenge elite wrestlers in this discipline, not cross over in order to fight the UFC Lightweight Champion.

“Bro, why he wants to go with a fighter? He's the best wrestler ever. Call out Sidakov, call out Razambek. Razambek signed in this league; he's the last Olympic champion. If you're the best wrestler, go wrestle with them. Why you calling out an easy money fight for you? Brother, freestyle wrestling, different game,” Tsarukyan said.

Tsarukyan Wants Burroughs to Face Elite Freestyle Wrestlers

Tsarukyan’s criticism lies in the distinction between wrestling against an MMA fighter and competing against an elite freestyle wrestler. Although Makhachev has established himself as one of the UFC’s most accomplished grapplers, Tsarukyan believes Burroughs should measure himself against athletes who have reached the very top level of international wrestling.

By naming Sidakov and Zhamalov, Tsarukyan indicated the opponents with credentials in elite freestyle competition. His argument was straightforward: if Burroughs wants to demonstrate his wrestling superiority, he should take on wrestlers who can match his background and technical expertise.

Moreover, the remarks made by Tsarukyan refer to the problem of translating wrestling skills in different competitive contexts. In this regard, the skills required in MMA fighting differ from those of freestyle wrestling.

While MMA fighting is based on a combination of takedowns, positional control, submissions, and strike threat, freestyle wrestling includes the specific rules of competition and scoring. Although both sports share important fundamentals, their competitive demands are not identical.

Could Jordan Burroughs vs. Islam Makhachev Happen in RAF?

A potential matchup between Burroughs and Makhachev would turn out to be an interesting bout, as it would pit two fighters from completely different worlds against each other. Burroughs is an Olympic gold medalist and one of the most decorated American freestyle wrestlers of his generation, while Makhachev has earned his stripes through elite grappling and championship success in mixed martial arts.

A RAF contest would offer a different test from an MMA fight, allowing the two athletes to compete under wrestling rules rather than the broader demands of mixed martial arts.

Nevertheless, it is quite clear from Tsarukyan's comments that he would like to see Burroughs take on some freestyle fighters who have already made names for themselves in the sport.

Whether a matchup with Makhachev materializes remains a separate question, and the possibility should not be confused with a confirmed booking.

For now, Tsarukyan has added another layer to the growing conversation surrounding RAF’s crossover matchups. His message to Burroughs was clear: if the goal is to prove who the best wrestler is, challenge the best wrestlers available.