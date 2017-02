Certain preliminary fights were stream on the Battlefield Fight League website. If you want to watch the remainder of the card live, check out the BFL 47 stream above.

The fights include:

Chris Anderson (4-0) vs. Dejan Kajic (7-5) – Welterweight Title

Curtis Harriott (4-2) vs. Zach Conn (5-6)

Jamie Smyth (0-0) vs. Caio Machado (0-0)

Nick Ghaeni Christian Tremayne