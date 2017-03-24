The Boys at the Hammer feature weekly coverage of all things MMA. They have one of the premier radio shows in the world of MMA broadcasted weekly on Wednesday nights on 93.3 FM, CFMU and here at MMASucka.

UFC Fight Night: Manuwa vs. Anderson featured some highlight reel performances from European fighters Jimi Manuwa, Gunnar Nelson and Mark Diakiese. This episode we discuss the results from that Fight Pass exclusive event, as well as the continuing trend of UFC fighters not being able to compete due to weight cutting issues.

In the second half of the episode we discuss the increasing likelihood that a Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match will take place this year, as well as preview the upcoming Invicta FC 22: Evinger vs. Kunitskaya card, and run down the latest list of UFC roster cuts.

Hosted by Steve Jeffery, David Abraham and Greg Persson.

Hammer 343: Manuwa vs. Anderson Review and News of the Week

