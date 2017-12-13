Kevin Casey declines CJJ offer, asks Gordon Ryan for a Bellator match

By
Jeremy Brand
-

Last week we posted about Gordon Ryan and Kevin Casey going at it on the EBI mats in a Combat Jiu-Jitsu match. Well earlier this week, Ryan dropped that Casey did not like the rule set that was being proposed and declined the match-up. Today, Casey asked Ryan for a Bellator match.

Kevin Casey asks Gordon Ryan for a Bellator match

It is only a matter of time before Ryan responds to Casey’s latest banter.

