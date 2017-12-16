Saturday evening the UFC heads to the city of Winnipeg in the heart of the winter. A stacked fight card will for sure be fire for the cold weather. We will bring you full UFC on FOX 26 results all night long.

Keep up with UFC on FOX 26 results

The main event features a bout between two former champions, as former welterweight kingpin Robbie Lawler takes on former lightweight title holder Rafael dos Anjos. In the co-main event, featherweight’s Josh Emmett takes on former title contender Ricardo Lamas.

The four-fight main card is rounded out by Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Mike Perry and Misha Cirkunov vs. Glover Teixeira.

The event goes down from the MTS Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba and action is set to begin at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET.

Check out full UFC on FOX 26 results below.

MAIN CARD (FOX – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

Rafael dos Anjos def Robbie Lawler by Unanimous Decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

Josh Emmett def Ricardo Lamas at 4:33 of Round 1 via KO (Punch)

Santiago Ponzinibbio def Mike Perry via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Glover Teixeira def Misha Cirkunov at 2:45 of Round 1 via TKO (Ground and Pound)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1 – 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET)

Jan Blachowicz def Jared Cannonier via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Julian Marquez def Darren Stewart at 2:42 of Round 2 via Submission (Guillotine Choke)

Chad Laprise def Galore Bofando at 4:10 of Round 1 via TKO (Ground and Pound)

Nordine Taleb def Danny Roberts at :59 of Round 1 via KO (Kick and Punch)

John Makdessi def Abel Trujillo via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Alessio Di Chirico def. Oluwale Bamgbose at 2:14 of Round 2 via KO (Knee)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET)

Jordan Mein def. Erick Silva via Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

