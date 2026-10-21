Bilal Hasan Says He’s Being Offered Fights Faster Than He Expected in the UFC
Bilal Hasan has revealed that the UFC is offering him fights sooner than he anticipated, suggesting his rise through the promotion is moving faster than expected.
In the UFC, every fighter operates at a different pace. Some fight just once or twice a year, while others, like Waldo Cortes-Acosta, have fought five times in a single year. This shows how quickly some fighters return for their next bout. Meanwhile, Bilal Hasan is now ready to fight for the third time in four months since his first DWCS fight. Talking about his quick turnarounds, Hasan stated that it wasn’t what he had planned, but the UFC kept offering him fight after fight.
Bilal Hasan Wanted to Build His UFC Career Slowly
Hasan says his plan was to take things slow. After his first Contender Series fight, he only wanted one more fight by the end of the year. Then the UFC sped everything up and offered him fights after fight, given he was finishing the fight without taking any significant damage. Now, while he is still young, Hasan wants to keep delivering performances like knocking out his opponents, and he is aiming to fight for a title soon.
In his words, “At first after my first contender fight I said I wanna just one more fight by the end of the year. I wanna take it super slow. Then the UFC put me on a rocket ship. They’re like, ‘Hey, in 18 days, do you want to go open up the main card in Shanghai?’ And then I said yes. Right after that, they’re like, ‘Hey, do you want to fight again before the end of the year?’ I said yes.”
For those who don’t know, Hasan is unbeaten at 10-0, with eight knockouts and one submission win. He is one of the top prospects in the flyweight division and a fighter worth keeping an eye on.
Bilal Hasan Believes He Has the Style to Give Joshua Van Problems
Hasan has a read on how to beat Joshua Van. The flyweight champion, he believes, looks sharpest against fighters who are predictable and against grapplers. Throw something awkward at him, and the picture changes. Hasan puts himself in that category, along with Manel Kape. In his words, “It’s not an easy fight for me by any means. I just feel like stylistically, it’s a hard matchup for him, and I think it favors me.”
He didn't oversell it, though. A fight with Van would be a tough one for him, he admitted. Still, Hasan thinks the styles clash in a way that gives Van problems, and he believes that works in his favor. However, he faces a tough test against Luis Gurule, and if he beats him, he will be one step closer to earning a title shot.