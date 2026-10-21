Bilal Hasan Says He’s Being Offered Fights Faster Than He Expected in the UFC

Bilal Hasan has revealed that the UFC is offering him fights sooner than he anticipated, suggesting his rise through the promotion is moving faster than expected.

In the UFC, every fighter operates at a different pace. Some fight just once or twice a year, while others, like Waldo Cortes-Acosta, have fought five times in a single year. This shows how quickly some fighters return for their next bout. Meanwhile, Bilal Hasan is now ready to fight for the third time in four months since his first DWCS fight. Talking about his quick turnarounds, Hasan stated that it wasn’t what he had planned, but the UFC kept offering him fight after fight.

Bilal Hasan Wanted to Build His UFC Career Slowly

Hasan says his plan was to take things slow. After his first Contender Series fight, he only wanted one more fight by the end of the year. Then the UFC sped everything up and offered him fights after fight, given he was finishing the fight without taking any significant damage. Now, while he is still young, Hasan wants to keep delivering performances like knocking out his opponents, and he is aiming to fight for a title soon.

In his words, “At first after my first contender fight I said I wanna just one more fight by the end of the year. I wanna take it super slow. Then the UFC put me on a rocket ship. They’re like, ‘Hey, in 18 days, do you want to go open up the main card in Shanghai?’ And then I said yes. Right after that, they’re like, ‘Hey, do you want to fight again before the end of the year?’ I said yes.”