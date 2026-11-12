The UFC veteran Bobby Green has offered to help Merab, believing he needs to learn more about fighting outside the cage.

Green doubled down on his criticism of Merab Dvalishvili’s fighting ability during a recent stream. He also proposed they collaborate on a webcast and offered to show the Georgian fighter some street fighting moves and how to be more efficient in a street fight scanario .

Bobby Green: “I love Merab. He’s a great human being.” “This is the (expletive deleted) you gotta learn. I gotta teach you some of this (censored.) So we’re gonna do a stream together.”

Bobby Green hasn’t changed his mind on the thoughts of the former UFC Bantamweight Champion after Merab Dvalishvili was involved in an fight with Usman Nurmagomedov and his group at the hotel lobby in Abu Dhabi .

Green made it clear that his criticism was not directed at him personally. He has good things to say about Dvalishvili as a person, but still believes the former champ has to learn to defend himself outside the safe environment of an MMA match.

Merab Dvalishvili Involved in Abu Dhabi Altercation

Merab Dvalishvili was in Abu Dhabi for Real American Freestyle (RAF) when the altercation took place on Wednesday, Nov. 11. The fight happened in a hotel lobby while Dvalishvili was recording a video with his friend .

In an interview, Dvalishvili said he and his friend were approached from behind by Usman Nurmagomedov, his brother Umar, and some of his colleagues and they started attacking them as seen in the video . Both Merab Dvalishvili and his friend had visible injuries from the group’s attack.

In January 2025, Umar lost a unanimous decision to Dvalishvili, with whom he had a long-standing rivalry, at UFC 311. That fight, their beef has continued on ever since and tensions have spilled over outside of the promotion

Also , Merab Dvalishvili hit Ahmed Gadzhimagomedov, a teammate of Usman Nurmagomedov, on stage at RAF Georgia in July. The incident heightened tensions between the two groups. Islam Makhachev, who had been Usman’s defender after the latest altercation, brought up the previous one, saying that Merab had started the fight by attacking the Dagestani fighter.

Bobby Green Offers to Show Merab Dvalishvili Street-Fighting Skills

Green has always been skeptical of Dvalishvili’s fighting ability and the latest incident only gave him more reason to believe in his own suspicions. Instead of just criticizing the Georgian, the American veteran volunteered to teach him how to handle situations outside the cage.

As part of his offer, Green suggested they do a livestream together. It was a surprising reaction considering Dvalishvili had just had a fight with a group of people.

Will Merab Dvalishvili Wrestle on Saturday?

The incident has also put in question Dvalishvili's ability to compete as originally planned. The 35-year-old was scheduled to face Moraes this weekend and Nurmagomedov was also scheduled to compete in the same tournament.



Green’s comments have added yet another talking point to an already contentious situation, but his offer doesn’t change the fact that the long-standing problem between Dvalishvili and the Nurmagomedov family has been overshadowed by the Abu Dhabi altercation.