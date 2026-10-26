King Green crashed and ruined his favorite custom Range Rover in a major Hollywood collision captured live on his Kick stream.

October turned catastrophic for King Green as he lost his winning streak and wrecked his car. The accident took place during his live broadcast on Kick, and clips of the crash are now making the rounds on X.

Just over three weeks later, Green made headlines outside the cage after crashing his custom Range Rover near Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Prior to fighting Esteban Ribovics, King Green was having a solid 2026. Since defeating Lance Gibson Jr., he was on a four-fight winning streak. That momentum ended on Oct. 3 at UFC 332 in Salt Lake City, where Ribovics won by first-round TKO at the 4:08 mark. The loss dropped the 40-year-old veteran's record to 36-18-1.

In the clip, Green's custom Range Rover approaches a junction as the traffic lights turn red. Both vehicles suffered heavy damage in the collision, but no one appeared to be injured. He blamed the other driver, stating that she turned right in front of us. The UFC fighter looked devastated on screen because the SUV was his favorite car.

"We just got in a car accident, hopefully the people are okay," Green said after the accident. "That car is my baby too, it's totaled. Why would she do that? I could see if I wasn't paying attention or something like that, we were just driving all the way through. You can see her turn in front of us. At least we got the camera."

Green stated that he does not plan to sue the other driver. "I'm not trying to do that to nobody. I ain't trynna f--- nobody's life up," he said, dismissing the idea of pursuing money through a lawsuit.

Although Green blamed the other driver after watching the clip, fans disagreed. The majority of people online called it the most avoidable accident they had ever seen.

Following the crash, Los Angeles police officers arrived at the scene to manage the collision and take down the driver's details. Authorities have not issued an official citation or fault statement yet, but Green's vehicle had to be towed away after he handed his information to the police.

No public data shows exactly when Green bought the car. However, he customized the vehicle with a professional wrap earlier this year, in March. It is highly unlikely to be repairable, as Green explicitly stated that the vehicle was destroyed.

Since both cars sustained severe impact damage and the Range Rover had to be towed away from the scene, the front-end and frame damage are too extensive to fix.