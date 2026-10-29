UFC's King Green Wants To Fight Michael Chandler Next

King Green names Michael Chandler as his next opponent in the UFC.

While appearing on Full Send MMA, Jorge Masvidal asked King who he wants to fight next, and King right away replied, "I was thinking about Michael Chandler."

Nonetheless, the UFC lightweight has already named his next opponent, and it's none other than the former three-time Bellator lightweight champion 'Iron' Michael Chandler .

King Green dropped his four-fight win streak in his latest outing when he lost to Esteban Ribovics at UFC 332 . King took a TKO loss in the first round, which was a subject of debate, as King believed that the referee stepped in too early to call the fight.

Masvidal immediately agreed to this fun fight idea: "I get behind that all day. Let's do it right here, right now. UFC, make that fight official. I really like you and Chandler, brother. That should be the (expletive deleted) fight, bro."

This Is Not The First Time King Green Called Out Michael Chandler

Green doubled down on his callout: "Mike, let's go do the man dance. You know, I respect him and everything he's done. I like to fight somebody like Chandler."

Jorge further broke down the potential fight between these 2 exciting veterans: "And it's a good style cause Chandler only knows one thing, too. To go forward throwing bombs, you know, you're going to get in there, (censored) make him miss, man. All right, it's going to be a fight, bro."

Back in February, after finishing Daniel Zellhuber in Mexico City, Green called out Chandler for a fight at White House. That fight didn't materialise, and eventually Mike ended up fighting Mauricio Ruffy at UFC Freedom 250.

King Green Shows Love to Michael Chandler For Adopting Black Children

King Green was pretty vocal to show his respect to Chandler for adopting a black child. 'Bobby' himself is an adoptee. At the age of five, he became a foster child because his father was incarcerated and his mother couldn't take care of him due to drug addiction. His compliment to Chandler for adopting children is as empathetic as it could be.

Green was already happy to know that Chandler had adopted a Black baby, but he got even more excited when Jorge told him Chandler actually has two now.

Green: "He's getting these black babies and s**t I'm like, "Yeah, I like Chandler, man. So, we'll fight each other. I'll be down, you know."

It's been rumoured that the UFC has already started working on this fight. It's a fan-favourite matchup between two 40-year-old veterans of this sport, especially known for their exciting fighting styles. Chandler is an accomplished wrestler and a super-explosive striker, while Green is an aesthetic counter striker with many KOs under his name as well.

Both fighters will be looking to get back in the win column and, at the same time, deliver the show as they always do.